From engagement rings to anniversary and Valentine’s Day gifts, more and more of us are turning to lab-grown gemstones to get our luxury fix. Not only are they a fraction of the price of their natural counterparts, lab-grown diamonds are chemically, physically and optically identical to mined diamonds. With increasing awareness about the environmental and ethical damage of mining for diamonds, lab-grown jewels are increasingly desirable.

One brand that has embraced this approach is 886 by The Royal Mint. Launched in 2022, the jewellery label’s name pays homage to the year The Royal Mint was founded: 886AD.

The company is owned by His Majesty’s Treasury and remains the UK’s official maker of British coins. For more than 500 years, The Royal Mint has been a leading provider of precious metals – but with the UK becoming increasingly cashless, due to the likes of credit cards and apps such as Apple Pay, 886 by The Royal Mint is a natural evolution for the company.

Drawing on the artisan skills of coin-makers, and using sustainable sourcing methods, the jewellery brand innovatively recovers precious metals from electronic waste. Having debuted its first collection using lab-grown diamonds set in solid 18 carat gold, it has now curated a Valentine’s Day edit with plenty of gifting inspiration.

Thanks to collaborations with the likes of Stella McCartney and Elton John, 886 by The Royal Mint has already won the fashion crowd’s seal-of-approval – its timeless cuffs, classic pendant necklaces, staple hoops and delicate chains have been spotted on everyone from Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt to Olivia Dean and James Norton.

If you’re seeking a luxurious Valentine’s Day gift, 886 by The Royal Mint’s lab-grown teardrop collection combines high-quality artisan designs with long-lasting durability, and relatively affordable prices for diamonds. The collection includes the label’s first diamond rings, as well as bridal and occasion-wear bracelets, necklaces and earrings – they’re the gifts that keep on giving.

Prices range from £495 to £5,995 for the lab-grown diamond pieces, but you can also opt for a natural diamond on special request (from £10,995). I've been reviewing and writing about jewellery for years – including lab-grown diamonds – so I’ve handpicked my favourite pieces from 886 by The Royal Mint’s Valentine’s Day edit. Trust me, they’re all future family heirlooms.

open image in gallery ( The Royal Mint )

An elevated style for day-to-day, and a timeless Valentine’s Day gift, these earrings are designed in the collection’s signature teardrop silhouette. Crafted from 18 carat gold, the metal is sourced from The Royal Mint’s facility in Wales, which recycles electric waste from phones and laptops. Contributing to a circular jewellery economy, the stud features a 2.50mm lab-grown diamond at 0.12 carat.

open image in gallery ( 886 The Royal Mint )

Beyond diamonds, 886 The Royal Mint’s heart pendant makes for a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift – and it’s among the more affordable options in the collection. In a nod to the label’s history, the necklace is crafted using a coin-making security technique known as caustics (used to create hidden messages). Simple yet detailed, a heart reveals itself on the charm when light relects on the surface. Delivered in a gift box, it comes with a travel pouch and polishing cloth.

open image in gallery ( 886 by The Royal Mint )

A gorgeous wedding band, engagement ring or luxury gift, this eternity ring is crafted from sustainably sourced 18 carat gold for arresting shine. The pièce de résistance, however, is the series of set 0.67 carat lab-grown diamonds that are sure to capture the light beautifully.

open image in gallery ( 886 by The Royal Mint )

A statement yet elegant pair of earrings for your wedding day, these hoops feature a sculptural teardrop shape. Adding luxurious detail, the hoops are designed with a set of lab-grown diamonds at 0.85 carat. Just like the rest of the bridal collection, the earrings are crafted from recycled e-waste, as part of a “something old, something new” ethos.

open image in gallery ( 886 by The Royal Mint )

This timeless jewellery piece will be in your collection forever. With its 18 carat gold design, delicate curved teardrop pendant and lab-grown diamond, the necklace is perfectly understated.

open image in gallery ( 886 by The Royal Mint )

These drop earrings from the collection are effortlessly elegant. The curved design is crafted from recovered 18 carat gold, with three 0.96 carat lab-grown diamonds set in a teardrop silhouette. The earrings have an expensive look, but are still a fraction of the cost of the natural stones.

open image in gallery ( 886 by The Royal Mint )

A piece of jewellery certainly fit for a bride, this delicate 18 carat gold necklace features five lab-grown 1.25 carat diamonds set in curved teardrops. The positioning of the charms creates a flattering, cascading effect.

