Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The soaring popularity of music star Taylor Swift continues its dizzy ascent, with fans going wild for her recent appearance at the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, during the 2024 Grammys, Swift announced the upcoming April launch of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Plus, Swift is also touring the UK in June and will be coming to London, Cardiff, and Edinburgh.

Whether you’ve got tickets for the Eras tour or have been watching the film from home, it may have come to your attention that the pop star and her Swifties are also becoming synonymous with a friendship bracelets trend.

These colourful beaded jewellery buys are referenced during a line in the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” on Swift’s Midnights album, where she sings: “So make the friendship bracelets. Take the moment and taste it.” As such, the friendship bracelets fans are wearing feature Taylor Swift song names or lyrics and can be worn or swapped with your pals.

Should you fancy buying some bracelets or would prefer a kit for making your own, we’ve rounded up the best to buy.

Atoworld 1989 Taylor friendship bracelets: £7.59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This multi-coloured set of 12 friendship bracelets features nods to the songs “Fearless”, “Lover” and “Evermore” as well as the albums Red, 1989 and Reputation. Plus, you can sport a bracelet to show your allegiance as a Swiftie or to celebrate the Eras tour. There’s enough in the pack to stack several at once or for gifting and swapping with friends.

Buy now

CoKeeSun friendship bracelet making kit: £6.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

“So make the friendship bracelets,” sings Taylor Swift, so if you want to do just that, we’d recommend snapping up a kit like this one. The 1030-piece set includes a selection of beads with metallic and multi-coloured letters and heart motifs, plus string to make them with. Have fun creating your own friendship bracelet depicting favourite song lyrics, before presenting them to pals or making matching jewellery.

Buy now

Sanci clay bead bracelet making kit: £11.19, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This extensive set includes beads with letters and emojis on them, colourful charms, metal shapes and the wire and tools you need to make friendship bracelets. Enjoy getting creative and making your own Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelet designs. You could even gather a few pals and make them together.

Buy now

Abeillo Taylor Swift tour friendship bracelets: £5.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Pick up a set of five Taylor Swift-themed friendship bracelets for less than £6 with this vibrant buy. It ties into the 1989 album and “Bad Blood” song, and there are bracelets with simple emojis included, too.

Buy now

iLY DIY rubber fashion bandz jewellery kit: £8, Smythstoys.com

(Smyths )

Create friendship bracelets using colourful rubber bands with this jewellery kit. Included within the set are 150 friendship bracelets, along with a loom, rubber bands, charms, alphabet beads and full instructions.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on music, fashion and more, try the links below:

Fashion fan? Amazon’s selling pre-loved designer brands