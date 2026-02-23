Adidas unveiled a collab with this designer label at London Fashion Week

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Concluding this evening with Burberry, London Fashion Week has been showcasing the best of the British capital’s new talent and established names. From King Charles’ surprise appearance at Tolu Coker’s autumn/winter 2026 show to Erdem and Edeline Lee’s anniversary celebrations, it’s been one for the books.

Opening this season, Paul Costello delivered 80s tailoring in a collection that had particular poignance following the designer’s death late last year. Harris Reed’s moody and maximalist showcase in the Claridges’ ballroom debuted bridalwear with four neon veiled looks, while rising star Sinead Gorey recreated the quintessential British pub, sending models down the runway with Corona bottles and faux furs.

Two major returns to the LFW line-up, Joseph’s aspirational and wearable collection was made up of sharp separates, 80s power suiting, leathers and pencil skirts, while Julian McDonald delivered glamour with sequin partywear and martinis for guests.

This season has been defined by a series of high-profile collaborations. Topshop and Tolu Coker previewed an 18-piece capsule, Karoline Vitto and Pull & Bear unveiled a size-inclusive collaboration, and Charlie Constantinou saw models with 3D printed Chilly’s water bottles. On Sunday, Erdem also celebrated 20 years and reunited with Barbour, designing two tartan and floral outerwear pieces exclusively for the autumn/winter show.

Erdem’s exclusive Barbour showpieces ( Barbour/Erdem )

But it’s Simone Rocha x Adidas that’s flooded Instagram feeds and shot to the top of fashion editor wishlists. The Irish designer debuted a 60-strong autumn/winter collection at Alexander Palace, putting a sporty spin on her whimsical aesthetic. Launching later this year, the exact date, pricing and full product range remain under wraps – but the LFW showcase gave us a flavour of what to expect. The creative partnership sees Simone Rocha's reinterpretation of classic sportswear silhouettes.

The Irish designer teamed track tops with lace ( Ben Broomfield )

Blending femininity and athletics, the collection featured signature Adidas pieces with frills, lace and pearls – track tops had puff sleeves and were layered under lace petticoats, trainers had red and white ribbon laces, and tiny stripe shorts were teamed with crystals and ruffles. The collab logo – a fusion of Simone Rocha’s ribbon motif with Adidas’s famous Trefoil – reimagines sportswear iconography through a romantic lens.

Sports and fashion have long been a dream team, but Adidas’s track tops and shorts have become the ultimate cool-girl staple. Simone Rocha’s new partnership proves the sports trend is going nowhere – watch this space for when it officially launches. In the meantime, shop our favourite elevated Adidas sports pieces for spring.

Adidas firebird brown track pants

Adidas firebird classic track top

