Asda’s sell-out leopard print puffer is back in stock – and it looks just like Ganni’s coat
You’d never guess this coat is from a supermarket
From the ubiquitous buckle ballerinas and sculptural blazers to statement accessories (think balaclavas and bou bags), cool-girl label Ganni epitomises Copenhagen’s playful and print-heavy approach to fashion.
Understandably, its influence has seeped into the high street and the luxury label is responsible for some of the biggest trends of recent years: including leopard print. Be it Ganni’s bow blouse and animal print jeans, or the canvas tote and barn jacket, its clothing has inspired plenty of imitations.
Earlier this year, a leopard print puffer from Asda (yes, really) went viral on TikTok, due to it looking similar to Ganni’s coat while costing nearly £600 less. George’s £38 puffer is characterised by a similar bomber silhouette, hood and leopard print finish as Ganni’s garment.
Though one of the more unlikely destinations for trend-led fashion, the supermarket’s clothing line, George, is a go-to for budget alternatives to your favourite designer brands. From a gingham quilted jacket that rivals Nobody’s Child to a suedette bomber jacket that looks just like Zara’s sold-out style, the supermarket has dropped its best outerwear collection yet for 2025.
Unsurprisingly, the leopard print puffer is already selling out – here’s everything you need to know, including how to shop online.
George at Asda leopard print bomber
Ganni’s signature leopard print puffer coat has been a bestseller since its launch, but it’s recently been discontinued. Enter Asda’s alternative, which comes in at less than £40. The budget-friendly coat cements the supermarket as one of the best destinations for expensive-looking clothing that costs less than your weekly shop.
Ganni’s leopard print puffer jacket is instantly recognisable, thanks to its statement high collar, hood, front zipper closure and all-over leopard print. A standout piece that combines practicality and playful style, it’s no wonder the coat has reached cult status.
Asda’s alternative to the Scandi label’s coat features the same high neck style, a hood and a lengthened hem. Boasting an exaggerated puffer silhouette, too, the coat’s all-over leopard print has caused many people to liken it to Ganni’s design.