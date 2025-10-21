Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

From the ubiquitous buckle ballerinas and sculptural blazers to statement accessories (think balaclavas and bou bags), cool-girl label Ganni epitomises Copenhagen’s playful and print-heavy approach to fashion.

Understandably, its influence has seeped into the high street and the luxury label is responsible for some of the biggest trends of recent years: including leopard print. Be it Ganni’s bow blouse and animal print jeans, or the canvas tote and barn jacket, its clothing has inspired plenty of imitations.

Earlier this year, a leopard print puffer from Asda (yes, really) went viral on TikTok, due to it looking similar to Ganni’s coat while costing nearly £600 less. George’s £38 puffer is characterised by a similar bomber silhouette, hood and leopard print finish as Ganni’s garment.

Though one of the more unlikely destinations for trend-led fashion, the supermarket’s clothing line, George, is a go-to for budget alternatives to your favourite designer brands. From a gingham quilted jacket that rivals Nobody’s Child to a suedette bomber jacket that looks just like Zara’s sold-out style, the supermarket has dropped its best outerwear collection yet for 2025.

Unsurprisingly, the leopard print puffer is already selling out – here’s everything you need to know, including how to shop online.