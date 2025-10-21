Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Asda’s sell-out leopard print puffer is back in stock – and it looks just like Ganni’s coat

You’d never guess this coat is from a supermarket

Daisy Lester
Senior shopping writer
Tuesday 21 October 2025 11:05 BST
The coat is back in stock for winter 2025
The coat is back in stock for winter 2025 (The Independent )

From the ubiquitous buckle ballerinas and sculptural blazers to statement accessories (think balaclavas and bou bags), cool-girl label Ganni epitomises Copenhagen’s playful and print-heavy approach to fashion.

Understandably, its influence has seeped into the high street and the luxury label is responsible for some of the biggest trends of recent years: including leopard print. Be it Ganni’s bow blouse and animal print jeans, or the canvas tote and barn jacket, its clothing has inspired plenty of imitations.

Earlier this year, a leopard print puffer from Asda (yes, really) went viral on TikTok, due to it looking similar to Ganni’s coat while costing nearly £600 less. George’s £38 puffer is characterised by a similar bomber silhouette, hood and leopard print finish as Ganni’s garment.

Though one of the more unlikely destinations for trend-led fashion, the supermarket’s clothing line, George, is a go-to for budget alternatives to your favourite designer brands. From a gingham quilted jacket that rivals Nobody’s Child to a suedette bomber jacket that looks just like Zara’s sold-out style, the supermarket has dropped its best outerwear collection yet for 2025.

Unsurprisingly, the leopard print puffer is already selling out – here’s everything you need to know, including how to shop online.

ganni leopard print bomber

George at Asda leopard print bomber

Ganni’s signature leopard print puffer coat has been a bestseller since its launch, but it’s recently been discontinued. Enter Asda’s alternative, which comes in at less than £40. The budget-friendly coat cements the supermarket as one of the best destinations for expensive-looking clothing that costs less than your weekly shop.

Ganni’s leopard print puffer jacket is instantly recognisable, thanks to its statement high collar, hood, front zipper closure and all-over leopard print. A standout piece that combines practicality and playful style, it’s no wonder the coat has reached cult status.

Asda’s alternative to the Scandi label’s coat features the same high neck style, a hood and a lengthened hem. Boasting an exaggerated puffer silhouette, too, the coat’s all-over leopard print has caused many people to liken it to Ganni’s design.

  1.  £38 from Direct.asda.com
Prices may vary

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in