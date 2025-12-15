Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether she’s on the runway or horse riding, Bella Hadid consistency serves up a masterclass in style. Her effortlessly cool off-duty looks regularly go viral, with her Orabella press tour outfits continuing to provide plenty of fashion inspiration.

While her covetable wardrobe includes various designer pieces (think Dior, Saint Laurent, Schiaparelli, Roberto Cavalli, Chanel and Versace), she regularly styles the high with the low – see her collection of Coach bags, Missoma jewellery or Susamusa shirts.

Her latest high street pick hails from the British label House of CB. Known for its bandage dresses and body con party-wear, the label has now secured the supermodel-seal-of-approval, with Bella stepping out in the perfect festive knit.

At a promotional event in the run-up to Christmas for her perfume brand Orebella’s gift sets, she styled the off-the-shoulder cashmere sweater with a pair of high-wasted indigo flared jeans, a chunky brown belt (a nod to her Western wardrobe) and matching red glasses.

The best part? The House of CB knit costs less than £80. Designed in the label’s signature flattering style, the sweater features a form-fitting cut and statement bow detailing. Your Christmas Day outfit is officially all wrapped up.

House of CB Amaryllis Holly red cashmere blend sweater: £79, Houseofcb.com

open image in gallery ( House of CB )

Crafted from a cashmere and wool blend, House of CB’s Bella Hadid-approved jumper is described as soft and warm. The sweater’s rich red shade is a classic choice for December festivities and Christmas Day itself. Elevating it beyond your everyday knit, the style is characterised by its elegant boat neckline, cosy long sleeves and flattering form-fitting cut. The asymmetrical bow detailing is the cherry on top.

