Getting dressed in the morning when you’re pregnant can be a struggle. From an expanding belly to growing pains, backache and nausea, your body requires clothes that offer a whole new level of comfort and, while there are some pieces you can still get away wearing (hello, smock dresses), others need an upgrade to keep you feeling comfortable and secure.

We can think of no other item more fitting for nine months of growing new life than a pair of maternity leggings. A must-have everyday basic, it’s likely that your regular leggings will see you through most, if not all, of your first trimester. But for most expecting mums, you’ll need to make the switch to a pair designed with your growing bump in mind.

So what’s the difference? Unlike standard leggings, maternity styles have an extra bit of fabric at the waistband designed to support your bump and sometimes your back too. Some sit over the bump and high on the waist, while others are low-rise or can be folded down to sit underneath, depending on your preference.

Unlike some maternity clothing, leggings are an excellent investment too, as they grow with you, meaning you won’t have to keep buying new ones as your pregnancy advances. Plus, many styles can be worn postpartum, so you can be safe in the knowledge that you’re not splashing cash on an item you’ll only get to wear fleetingly.

They are also a versatile wardrobe staple that goes with pretty much everything from oversized shirts to casual tees, silky blouses, blazers and more.

How we tested

Our tester, who is in their second trimester, put a range of maternity leggings through their paces, wearing them while running a day’s worth of errands, during Netflix marathons and workouts. Those that made the cut surpassed our expectations when it came to delivering a comfortable all-day fit, fabric quality, sizing and cost. These are the styles that will have you (and your bump) covered.

The best maternity leggings for 2022 are: