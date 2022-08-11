Over the past few years we’ve seen many Nineties and Noughties trends make a comeback – most of them thanks to Gen Z and TikTok. From crop tops to low-rise jeans, these youngsters have made Y2K fashion cool again, and we’re all for it.
Now, another trend that’s won ground over the years is the skort, with Gen Z being all over its athleisure version. But they were invented long before this in the 1890s to help women cycle – of course, these looked nothing like the ones we know and love today.
Having had to wear skorts as part of our hockey kit for many years, we were always big fans of the design: it prevents thigh-chafing, you don’t have to worry about any Marylin Monroe moments, and you can sit however you like without being judged.
Of course, skorts are no longer just for covering your bum cheeks during sport – they’re a fashion item in their own right. They come in two different styles: ones that look like a skirt from the front and shorts from the back, and those that look like a skirt but have a pair of shorts hidden underneath for comfort.
So, now that these skirts-come-shorts are cool again, we’re jumping on board this summer must-have. But with so much choice on offer, we’ve put them to the test to see which ones make the short list.
How we tested
We’re somewhere in between a UK size 12 and 14, or a medium and large, so all the skorts we’ve tried are one or the other, depending on their fit. We’ve ventured out to luxury brands, high street staples and budget-friendly shops to make sure we included something for every budget.
We were looking for skorts for different occasions, too – from outdoor adventures and workouts to brunch with the gals and office-appropriate fits. We’ve included regular skorts, sports skorts and – a category we were unfamiliar with before – skort dresses.
As we know taste is quite personal, we’ve made sure to add lots of different styles and colours to this round-up. These are the ones that impressed us most.
The best skorts for 2022 are:
- Best overall skort – AllSaints Frida Amanzi linen blend skirt: £59, Allsaints.com
- Best skort for comfort – Gilly Hicks go energize cross-back dress: £26.99, Hollisterco.com
- Best skort for all year round – Miss Selfridge floral jacquard skort in gold: £15.25, Asos.com
- Best sports skort – Sweaty Betty swift running skort: £65, Sweatybetty.com
- Best post-swim skort – Bila London yellow velour skirt: £24, Bilalondon.co.uk
- Best side skort – River Island grey side stripe skort: £37, Riverisland.com
- Best denim-look skort – Reformation Pamela halter denim mini dress: £180, Thereformation.com
- Best skort for outdoor adventures – Lululemon hotty hot high-rise skirt: £39, Lululemon.co.uk
- Best skort for showing off tanned legs – Asos Design cotton poplin wrap skort in washed orange: £20, Asos.com
- Best floral-print skort – AllSaints kasa momo skort: £69, Allsaints.com
- Best skort dress for showing some skin – Abercrombie & Fitch plunge scrunchie strap skort: £59.99, Zalando.co.uk
- Best skort for inclusive sizing – Girlfriend Collective skort: £55, Thesportsedit.com
AllSaints Frida Amanzi linen blend skirt
- Best: Overall skort
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: UK 4 – 16
We know it’s somewhat of a splurge but we just couldn’t help falling in love with this design. The pattern gave us such summery vibes and we’re big fans of the flowy skirt, while the shorts underneath were surprisingly comfy. It’s made from a linen blend (60 per cent EcoVero and 40 per cent linen), too, making it light, breathable and a great option for hot weather.
We tried on a UK size 12 and it fitted perfectly. Our only quibble would be the price, but you know what they say: “love makes you blind”. If you’re all about the go-big-or-go-home mindset, there’s also a cute matching top (£99, Allsaints.com) available.
Gilly Hicks go energise cross-back dress
- Best: Comfort
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: XXS - XXL
Like we said, we didn’t even realise skort dresses existed before starting our search, but boy, are we glad we found them. This one from Abercrombie & Fitch’s lingerie brand, Gilly Hicks, is probably the most comfortable piece of clothing we’ve ever worn – we know, bold claim. We’ve been living in it during the heatwave, as its athletics fabric is moisture-wicking, keeping us perfectly dry while boiling in our apartment.
Its straps can be adjusted for a better fit and while there is some padding at the bust, this is removable so you can simply slip them out if you find it uncomfortable. This skort dress is giving us serious Sporty Spice meets Baby Spice vibes, and we’re all for it.
Miss Selfridge floral jacquard skort in gold
- Best: All year round
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: UK 4 – 18
This jacquard skort has a luxury feel to it, even though it’s a real budget buy (it’s usually a little more spenny but is currently on sale). Admittedly, we didn’t think this was for us when we first saw it, but once we tried it on, it really grew on us. As we know this kind of fabric doesn’t really stretch, we did size up for this one (UK size 14), and it fitted like a glove.
It’s really quite versatile, too. Style with a blouse and a pair of heels, and you can wear it to formal occasions, but throw on a crop top and sandals, and it’s suddenly a casual look. While the thick fabric meant we weren’t keen on wearing this skort during the heatwave, the upside is that you can continue to wear it during autumn, teamed with a cream sweater, nude tights and knee-high boots.
Sweaty Betty swift running skort
- Best: Sports
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: XXS – XXL
We promise we’re not just being generous with our rating – this skort was a real game changer for us. We tried it out during a hockey game where, normally, we’d be pulling and tugging at our skort after every sprint, as the shorts tend to ride up. However, this skort stayed put perfectly throughout the full 70 minutes. It actually made us regret going for cheaper options rather than investing in proper sport skorts in the past.
The fabric is breathable, lightweight and we felt it dried quickly – even when playing in very humid, sticky weather. We thought the skirt as well as the shorts were of a decent length, so we didn’t need to worry about our bum showing when squatting down. As it’s actually a running skort, it also has a small pocket at the back for any essentials, and the pull string at the waistband makes it easy to adjust for a better fit.
Bila London yellow velour skirt
- Best: Post-swim
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: S – XL
This small brand was set up in London by two sisters after their gap year plans were ruined by lockdown. They aim to create affordable, quality and fashionable loungewear, and we’d say that’s just what they’re doing.
The velour skirt feels similar to a towel, making it the perfect post-swim skort, which is why we take it with us on every beach holiday. It’s relatively short and low-waisted, which is something we normally wouldn’t really go for, but if you’re at the beach, who really cares?
Available in this light yellow and other pastel colours – blue, pink and lime green – it also comes in black. There’s the option of getting a matching top in the same fabric, too.
River Island grey side stripe skort
- Best: Side skort
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: UK 6 – 18
This design is a little different than your traditional skort, as it has flaps on the side rather than the front, making it feel more like a pair of shorts than others we’ve tried.
We really liked this grey colour and also the design – the added white stripes giving it a sporty look, especially when combined with a pair of trainers and a T-shirt. That said, its trouser-like fit lends this skort to casual-smart attire just as well, and you can easily dress it up with a white oversized blazer and a pair of heels.
Reformation Pamela halter denim mini dress
- Best: The denim look
- Rating: 9/10
- Size: 4 – 16
This LA-based brand is committed to a sustainable and ethical production chain, using low-impact materials, rescued deadstock fabrics and repurposed vintage clothing to create its garments. No surprise then that this skort dress is made from 100 per cent organic cotton. Available in vintage white, we preferred this denim look.
We can confirm it’s a bit of a task to put it on during hot, sticky weather – we had to wiggle a little to get it over our bum. So you might want to think twice before wearing it on a night out that requires many toilet breaks. Once on, though, this skort dress – with its V neckline, halter necktie, front buttons, fitted waist and, of course, a skort bottom – fits like a glove.
From the front, it looks like a regular dress but from the back, it’s clearly shorts. Really, the only thing we didn’t like about this skort dress was its price tag. That said, its fitted waist made it probably the most flattering fit in this round-up.
Lululemon hotty hot high-rise skort
- Best: Outdoor adventures
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: US 0 – 20
This lightweight, sweat-wicking and quick-drying skort feels super breezy and we think it would not disappoint on a hike. The built-in liner with grip at the hem means it’ll stay put on outdoor endeavours, and the mesh fabric panels allow for extra ventilation.
It also has a convenient pocket for small essentials, but rather than being located at the back of the waistband, like in most sporty skorts, it’s hidden in the liner of the skort – so well in fact that we barely noticed it was there at first. The fit is comfy and relatively loose at the waist, but you can tighten it to your liking with the pull string inside the waistband.
While the one we tried is available in black, true navy, dark red and white, there’s also a longer option of the same skort available (£39, Lululemon.co.uk) that comes in all sorts of funky colours.
Asos design cotton poplin wrap skort in washed orange
- Best: Showing off tanned legs
- Rating: 7/10
- : UK 4 – 18
We adore this skort’s sunshine-orange colour. It is relatively short in length compared to others we’ve tried, so if you wear skorts to combat thigh-chafing, this one’s not for you, as it simply doesn’t reach far enough to prevent this. However, we do realise that for some people, the shorter the better. So if you are in the market for a thighs-the-limit skort, look no further.
The fabric is thin, making it a little see-through, so you’ll want to pair it with nude underwear. That said, the fabric felt both quick-drying and breathable, so we think it’s safe to pack for a summer holiday. And that bright colour made our legs look quite tanned, which is always a welcome side-effect.
AllSaints kasa momo skort
- Best: Floral print
- Rating: 10/10
- Size: UK 4 – 18
Another one from AllSaints? Well, what can we say, it just seemed wrong to leave this oh-so-pretty skort out. This flowy three-layer skirt has a comfy short hidden underneath. The floral print, coupled with its light and loose fit make it perfect for a park hang-out. And if you pair it with a nice top and a pair of heels, you can get away with wearing it to a wedding, too.
Heading into autumn and beyond, we think a black knitted sweater and a pair of docs or Chelsea boots will let you enjoy this skort long after summer ends.
Abercrombie & Fitch plunge scrunchie strap skort dress
- Best: Showing some skin
- Rating: 7/10
- Size: XS – XL
Abercrombie & Fitch has had a massive rebrand, not only being more inclusive in its sizing (even offering jeans specially catering to curves nowadays) and models, but also ditching its preppy style. We’ll be honest with you, if you’re not very comfy flashing the flesh, this one may not be for you, as it shows a fair bit of décolletage.
This skort dress is made from a linen blend, making it a great option for a warm summer’s day, and we really liked the flowery, pastel-coloured pattern. The skirt is a little on the short side for us, so we really appreciated the shorts underneath. We could already see ourselves strolling down the promenade somewhere along the Côte d’Azur wearing this floaty number with a straw sunhat. One-way ticket to France, anyone?
Girlfriend Collective skort
- Best: Inclusive sizing
- Rating: 8/10
- Size: XXS – 6XL
The seamless front and high-waist of this skirt make it look a little less sporty then other sports skirts we tried, so we reckon you could get away with wearing it casually, too – especially when pairing with one of the matching tops (£35, Thesportsedit.com). We love how inclusive the brand’s sizing is, ranging from XXS to 6XL.
The skirt itself is on the longer side, something we enjoyed, as there’s nothing more distracting during a workout than having to worry about your bum showing – trust us, we know. We did think the shorts underneath were a little on the short side and would have preferred them to be the same length. But they do stay in place when moving, so there’s no pulling and tugging required.
The verdict: Skorts
Although it’s quite the splurge, AllSaints’s Frida Amanzi linen blend skort was everything we were looking for in this summer must-have: light, breathable, flowy and in a fun pattern.
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option you can continue to wear long after summer ends, we’d recommend the Miss Selfridge floral jacquard skort.
For comfort, Gilly Hicks’ go energise cross-back skort dress is our go-to, while Sweaty Betty’s swift running skort kept perfectly in place while we were playing sports, making it a great choice for those looking to upgrade their kit.
After more hot-weather sartorial buys? Read our best summer dresses review for denim frocks to flowing maxis