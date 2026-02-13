The best stylist-approved supermarket fashion, from George to F&F

Allow me to let you in on a stylist's secret: the best affordable fashion out there right now hails from the same place you buy your eggs and bread. Supermarkets are going from strength to strength with their in-house clothing lines, offering trend-led pieces that cost the same as a nice bottle of wine.

The F&F clothing line at Tesco and George at Asda are among the UK’s top 10 clothing retailers – and are even more popular than Zara and Asos. Then there’s Tu at Sainsbury’s, which has garnered nearly 22 million views on TikTok and often appears in fashion segments on This Morning.

Whether it’s a Ganni-inspired leopard print coat, faux suede loafers that look just like Kate Middleton’s pair or a trench coat that look four times their price, supermarkets are dipping into trends and tempting customers away from the dairy aisle. With jeans and cardigans for just £20, skirts for £14, coats for £40 and shoes for £18, think of supermarket fashion as the grown-up sister to Primark.

“The main difference between now and a few years ago is that a lot of the pieces online at F&F, TU and George are on par with what’s on offer on the high street,” Harriet Davey, fashion editor, writer and freelance stylist on ITV’s This Morning, says. “If you were to show me the technical jackets at F&F, the barrel-leg jeans at Tu or rugby shirts at George and tell me they were Zara or Mango, it would be tricky to tell the difference.”

It’s safe to say I had my own reservations about supermarket clothing – particularly the quality. But a quick peruse around my local Tu section in Sainsbury’s proved me wrong. Not only did its fashion share most of the same materials as high street names – think Zara, Bershka and H&M – but its styles were more inclusive in age and size (most go up to XXL and 22 waist).

“The quality is a lot better than it used to be – the linen-blends feel premium but I still avoid the faux leather and suede as these items tend not to be as expensive-looking as other pieces” Davey advises. “When it comes to trends, the collections are being aimed at a younger age group, so people are no longer slightly ashamed to say they shop at supermarkets.” The sheer number of videos on TikTok and Instagram with fashion lovers shouting about their supermarket discoveries speaks for itself.

To help you dress for the new season ahead, I’ve rounded up the best supermarket fashion brands to shop both online and in-store, from George at Asda and Tu at Sainsbury’s. Better yet, nothing will cost you more than £50.

Read more: Kate Middleton’s go-to high street brand is a must-know for spring staples

TU at Sainsburys

TU at Sainsburys regularly goes viral for its considered and chic clothing. Rivalling the likes of Asos and H&M for affordable everyday staples, its vast collection includes trend-leg pieces like barrel jeans and polka dot dresses, as well as timeless knitwear, basic T-shirts and vests for as little as £5 and hero outerwear for less than £40 (think trench coats and bomber jackets).

Using a blend of cotton, polyester and elastane in its clothing, TU offers the same accessible quality as much of the high street – and even has a cashmere line starting from £50.

George at Asda

“Brits will happily shout about the bargain they found on their weekly food shop and send the link to friends and followers,” Davey says. “And you only need to look at the demand for cult items like that George at Asda leopard print sell-out puffer jacket to see how true this is.” The sell-out Ganni-inspired coat put the supermarket’s in-house clothing brand firmly on the fashion map.

More recently, the brand’s “suedette” bomber jackt and cami lace top have gone viral for rivalling Zara’s sell-out styles, while its pyjama and loungewear line has amassed thousands of views on TikTok. Known for its elevated everyday staples, George’s cotton, polyester and viscose pieces help you curate a capsule wardrobe for less.

George at Asda brown spotted shirred waist midi dress £26 from Asda.com Prices may vary George at Asda leopard print rain coat £24 from Asda.com Prices may vary George at Asda suedette jacket £38 from Asda.com Prices may vary George at Asda lace cami top £16 from Asda.com Prices may vary

F&F at Tesco

F&F at Tesco is fast becoming a fashion editor favourite. From Toteme-inspired scarf coats and trending bubble hem jackets, to sharp tailoring for work and an essential denim range, the affordable supermarket brand is at the top of its game. Its quick to interpret runway trends into wearable, affordable clothing and the quality can be excellent.

The heavier knits and structured blazers punch above their price tag, while the linen and cotton pieces in the summer are just as good as Zara or Cos. If your preference is for neutrals, minimalist silhouettes and quiet luxury looks, F&F delivers on all fronts. Its activewear is equally worth shouting about, combining stretchy and fast-drying materials with flatteing, sculpting designs.

A fashion writer’s guide to the best high street clothing shops in 2026