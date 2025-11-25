From Zara and Pandora to M&S and Asos, the Black Friday 2025 sales have arrived with a tide of fashion deals. A go-to for stylish staples, Boden – a brand beloved by the Princess of Wales – is among the brands participating in the annual event.

The high street British label needs little introduction, but its latest drop is all about injecting dopamine into your winter wardrobe – think soft pink or blue jumpers, alongside multi-coloured checkered coats. There’s also a commitment to luxurious materials throughout the collection, from textured cashmere jumpers to Italian wool outerwear.

Alongside capsule wardrobe pieces like cable knit tanks and duvet coats, Boden is attracting a well-heeled crowd with trend-led pieces, including tartan skirts – both mini and maxi cuts – and cow- or leopard-print ballet flats.

Kate Middleton (whose wardrobe seems to be bursting with Boden) isn’t the only fan of the brand. It’s a destination that’s loved by all generations of women. Whether you’re curating your workwear wardrobe, shopping for a winter coat or in the market for some staple knitwear, I’ve rounded up all the best pieces of clothing in Boden’s Black Friday 2025 sale to help you save.

Best Black Friday Boden deals

This fashionable yet functional puffer was listed in my review of the best winter coats, where it ticked the waterproof, warmth and style boxes. Characterised by its cosy cotton blend, hood and double fastenings, the cut sits just on the hips, while the shape of the coat is relaxed and slightly oversized for layering knitwear underneath. Setting it apart from your average puffer, it’s finished in an on-trend tartan-style print. Right now, you can save 20 per cent.

Boden suede kitten heel boots: Was £169, now £101, Boden.co.uk

Suede is everywhere this season – and this pair of chic brown boots is the perfect way to lean in. Whether poking out of wide-leg jeans or styled with tights and a mini dress, the pointed toe gives them an air of elegance. Complete with a small kitten heel that lends them to everyday wear, the boots boast a timeless ankle grazing length.

Boden Helen wool kilt skirt: Was £139, now £83, Boden.co.uk

Tartan kilts were the unexpected trend to emerge from London Fashion Week – and they’re far more wearable than you might think. This woollen number from Boden is designed with a pink and green check colour palette, featuring a high-rise waist and knee-grazing length (it’s helpfully available in petite, regular and tall lengths too). Lean into the punk feel with biker boots or dress down with ballet flats.

Boden kids fair isle Christmas jumper: Was £37, now £22, Boden.co.uk

Boden’s sweet fair isle kids’ knit earned a spot in the team’s round-up of the best Christmas jumpers. A whole range of designs are available in various ages – and all are discounted by 40 per cent. “The jumpers are made from a soft polyamide, cotton and wool blend that feels smooth and lightweight,” our tester Fran said.

Boden cable knit tank: Was £119, now £95, Boden.co.uk

Every wardrobe can benefit from a layering piece like this cable knit vest. Whether styled over a crisp white or striped shirt, worn over a T-shirt or thrown over a dress, the tank is a versatile staple. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate makes an appearance wearing this design – it’s the perfect balance between being fashion-forward and understated.

Boden wool neckerchief: Was £49, now £39, Boden.co.uk

It’s time to swap your summer silk scarves for a winter-ready wool alternative. And Boden’s red woollen design is a nifty way to elevate a simple white T-shirt or a plain knit jumper. Not only does it score style points, but it also adds an extra layer of warmth.

Boden cocoon wool coat: Was £369, now £287, Boden.co.uk

Your search for the perfect statement winter coat is over. Boden’s wool coat is finished in a vintage-inspired teal, brown and pink checkered pattern. Characterised by its sweeping long length and double-breasted silhouette, the design features a double lining and functional pockets. It looks like the perfect thing to wrap up in this winter.

Boden contrast sole mule slipper: Was £69, now £41, Boden.co.uk

Boden’s mule style shoes secured a spot in our writer Emma Henderson’s review of the best women’s slippers – and now, you can save 40 per cent for Black Friday “.These slippers are a fun riff on a cork-style clog and I love the sturdy sole, which is made from pink rubber with a slight undulating texture,” she said. Noting their excellent quality and great fit, Emma predicted they’ll sell out fast – particularly given this mega saving.

