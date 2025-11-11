From Radley’s new collection of fashion-forward leather and suede bags to M&S’s viral clothing, several iconic labels have recently rebranded, becoming a go-to for fashionable finds. Boden – which is even beloved by the Princess of Wales – is among the brands having a renaissance.

The high street British label needs little introduction, but its latest drop is all about injecting dopamine into your winter wardrobe – think soft pink or blue jumpers, alongside multi-coloured checkered coats. There’s also a commitment to luxurious materials throughout the collection, from textured cashmere jumpers to Italian wool outerwear.

Alongside capsule wardrobe pieces (think cable knit tanks and duvet coats), Boden is attracting a well-heeled crowd with trend-led pieces, including tartan skirts – both mini and maxi cuts – and cow- or leopard-print ballet flats.

Kate Middleton (whose wardrobe seems to be bursting with Boden) isn’t the only fan of the brand. It’s a destination both my mum and I would shop at – I’d make a beeline for the suede kitten heel boots, while she’d eye up the knee-high boots with brogue detailing.

Whether you’re curating your workwear wardrobe, shopping for a winter coat or in the market for some staple knitwear, I’ve rounded up all the best pieces of clothing from Boden’s autumn/winter 2025 collection.

Suede is everywhere this season – and this pair of chic brown boots is the perfect way to lean in. Whether poking out of wide-leg jeans or styled with tights and a mini dress, the pointed toe gives them an air of elegance. Complete with a small kitten heel that lends them to everyday wear, the boots boast a timeless ankle grazing length.

Tartan kilts were the unexpected trend to emerge from London Fashion Week – and they’re far more wearable than you might think. This woollen number from Boden is designed with a pink and green check colour palette, featuring a high-rise waist and knee-grazing length (it’s helpfully available in petite, regular and tall lengths too). Lean into the punk feel with biker boots or dress down with ballet flats.

Every wardrobe can benefit from a layering piece like this cable knit vest. Whether styled over a crisp white or striped shirt, worn over a T-shirt or thrown over a dress, the tank is a versatile staple. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate makes an appearance wearing this design – it’s the perfect balance between being fashion-forward and understated.

It’s time to swap your summer silk scarves for a winter-ready wool alternative. And Boden’s red woollen design is a nifty way to elevate a simple white T-shirt or a plain knit jumper. Not only does it score style points, but it also adds an extra layer of warmth.

Your search for the perfect statement winter coat is over. Boden’s wool coat is finished in a vintage-inspired teal, brown and pink checkered pattern. Characterised by its sweeping long length and double-breasted silhouette, the design features a double lining and functional pockets. It looks like the perfect thing to wrap up in this winter.

