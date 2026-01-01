Where to shop Claudia Winkleman’s exact outfit from episode 1 of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman’s covetable wardrobe is back on our screens in the new series of The Traitors. Characterised by tweed, tartan, tulle and tailoring, the presenter’s outfits are as talked about as the BBC’s hit reality game show itself.

Styled by Sinead McKeefry – who also works with the presenter on Strictly Come Dancing – her looks take a high, low approach and incorporate both the high street and luxury designers. More often than not, her stylish choices sell out – see the maroon Zara coat from the celebrity season, the Kapital smiley face jumper in series two and a fair isle knit from Brora in the third season.

Whether it’s a Bella Freud wool coat for a woodland mission, Cos knitwear at the breakfast table or a Comme De Garcon blazer for a banishment, her aspirational wardrobe reflects the theatrical nature of the show itself. But the styling also takes inspiration from the rugged and romantic Scottish Highlands settings – it’s country attire but high fashion.

The presenter and McFeefry took the styling up a notch for the recent celebrity season, with standout pieces including the viral Isabel Murant boucle jumper and the Ralph Lauren tartan two-piece. With the stakes now raised, fashion fans are biting at the bit to see what season four will bring us.

Some pieces we can reliably expect to make an appearance, including her signature Spanx leggings, Brora arm warmers, Amazon red gloves, the gothic black cape from Luxury Family Affair and Holland Cooper jodhpur jeans. If you’re revamping your wardrobe for 2026, take cues from Claudia’s styling – I’ve found the exact outfits from episode one, as well as high street alternatives.

Episode 1

For the first episode of the new The Traitors series, Claudia opted for a characteristically androgynous look. McKeefry styled a thrifted sage stripe blouse with blouson sleeves beneath a tailored tweed waistcoat from Cordings. In-keeping with the colour palette, Claudia wore a pair of tailored, flared dark green suit trousers that look to be from Reiss.

Claudia turned to one of her favourite luxury designers, Givenchy, for the statement boots: a pair of shark lock green stompers. The style is currently unavailable, but the red shade is on sale with a discount at Harvey Nichols. Plus, Asos has a stellar affordable alternative in suede.

The style secrets behind Claudia Winkleman’s The Traitors outfits