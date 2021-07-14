Bastille Day is the French national holiday, celebrated annually on 14 July to commemorate the storming of the Bastille – the turning point in the French Revolution.

In honour of this, we’re bringing you the coolest French fashion brands you need to know about.

From styling tricks – notably the French tuck – to street-style gurus, if you ever find yourself in a wardrobe rut, look to the excellence of Parisian style.

As for French fashion brands, there is a superior range out there – from the super-luxe established brands, including Chanel, Dior and Saint Laurent, to the newer, independent upstarts, such as Sézane, Maje and Sandro.

To indulge your love for all things français, here is a round-up of our all-time favourite brands.

While some you will know, there are others just waiting to be discovered. But, all of them are the coolest of the cool.

Founded in 2003 by best friends Barbara and Sharon around their shared love of fashion, ba&sh is made by women, for women. And, 17 years later, the brand remains distinctly Parisian – uniting feminine elegance and easy-going designs with rock’n’roll, boho chic.

The French fashion house embodies femininity by balancing innovation with classic Parisian style. Acclaimed for its luxury boho designs and effortlessly chic aesthetic, it’s a firm favourite within the streetwear scene. While only a few seasons in, Chloé’s creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi is producing just the collections that you’d expect for the Chloé girl – hippy designs and city chic accessories.

Trendsetter Isabel Marant launched the affordable little sister line, Isabel Marant Étoile, to her namesake brand in 2000, which has since graduated into an A-list must-have label, thanks to the likes of Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whitley sporting the designs. Each season brings new designs that will never go out of style, with collections that are the epitome of relaxed and off-duty – the ultimate cool-girl staples.

With Simon Porte Jacquemus, one of the world’s most trailblazing designers, at its helm, this really is a label to know. From exaggerated silhouettes to coveted accessories, this brand produces lines that are inherently wearable.

French eyewear designer Jimmy Fairly produces high-quality glasses at an affordable price point. And it is all about philanthropic donations – by partnering with Restoring Vision, a non-profit health organisation, for every purchase made, it donates a pair to a person in need.

Run by a mother-daughter duo who use reclaimed fabric surplus to create relaxed and vintage-inspired designs in a bid to change consumption, there are no collections, but new designs according to seasons, desires and fabrics. Only open on Wednesdays, Maison Cléo produces limited runs, but thankfully the brand has also worked with Net-A-Porter, meaning you can access selected styles 24/7. Everything on the website is handmade to order, so adjustments can be made if you specify measurements. There’s also full transparency, meaning you can discover everything from the fabric costs to how much time was spent making your garment.

Founded by Jeanne Damas, the mission of this brand was to create a “feminine wardrobe with a masculine touch" and "'feel good’ pieces for your best silhouette”. It succeeds, and then some. Make Rouje your first port of call for French-inspired floral dresses, breezy maxis and delicate blouses.

Beginning as a small start-up in 2013, Sézane has broken boundaries and accumulated a cult following thanks to its smart casual clothing. Dedicated to making more eco-conscious and sustainable decisions, Sézane does not have seasonal sales, but rather produces a finite number of items within each collection, and when they’re gone, they’re gone. It is committed to its philanthropic donations, and has even started its own charity, Demain, which has raised more than £2.6m for children’s programmes. When it comes to what to buy, it’s got to be its chic, oversized knitwear, or boho-inspired flouncy dresses – you can’t go wrong.

Starting as a boutique in the heart of Marais, Sandro is loved today by the likes of Gigi Hadid. The epitome of Parisian cool, think lace dresses, sleek tailoring and staples with a twist. If you’re after effortless elegance, allow these pieces to elevate your everyday wardrobe.

Sustainable footwear and accessories brand Veja has boomed in popularity thanks to it being a firm favourite among the likes of Meghan Markle and Emily Ratajkowski. The brand offers full transparency into its manufacturing process and all of its shoes are made in a factory in Brazil that honours workers’ rights.

