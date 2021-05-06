Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week has been no exception.

Despite only being on air for two days due to the bank holiday, the presenter has given us some serious summer outfit inspo – from her blue and white floral dress from cut brand Rixo to a surprisingly affordable find, a Warehouse red mini dress.

And for today’s show, she’s gone for an animal print number from one of her favourite labels: Reformation.

The LA-based brand reached cult status thanks to becoming a go-to destination for floaty, feminine and vintage-inspired dresses and blouses. But, it not only creates highly coveted styles, it’s also got strong environmental and sustainable credentials.

Keeping in check with its planet-friendly ethos, it offers full transparency by sharing the sustainability impact of creating an item; aiming to reduce the amount of water and energy used in production.

Holly’s pick from the brand is a cheetah print midi dress, which features a fitted bodice, relaxed skirt and side slit – frankly, we’re already obsessed. While it’s slightly pricier than her usual high street picks, we think it will be a mainstay in your wardrobe, season after season.

If you want to recreate today’s #hwstyle outfit, here’s how to get your hands on the dress.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is the Alessi dress from cult sustainable fashion brand Reformation and costs £255.

With its bold cheetah print, fitted bodice and a front slit, it’s the ideal dress for just about every occasion – from brunch with friends, styled with white trainers, to date night with a leather jacket thrown over the top.

Reformation Alessi dress: £255, Thereformation.com

This dress is true to Reformation’s style thanks to its fun and floaty design, and we love the front slit, which gives it a more evening feel. For a more affordable animal print, long-sleeve dress, we love this shirt dress ( £47.20, Warehousefashion.com) from one of Holly’s favourite high street brands.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

