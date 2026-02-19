Kate Middleton’s go-to high street brand has 20% off spring staples

The Princess of Wales often champions the British high street – but there’s one homegrown label that she’s particularly fond of: Boden. From tailored coats and colourful knitwear to chocolate brown loafers or staple shirts, Kate Middleton has been spotted in the label countless times at Royal engagements.

While the rest of us are more likely to be dressing for the office or school pick-up, Boden delivers on all fronts. The label’s latest drop has us dreaming of warmer days – think linen tailoring, classic shirts, printed dresses and hardworking basics.

As always, there’s also a commitment to high-quality materials throughout the collection, from cotton frocks to silk-blend camis. Combining high street prices with luxurious fabrics, the 35-year-old label enjoys enduring appeal.

Kate Middleton isn’t the only admirer of the brand; Boden’s notable fan base also includes Claudia Winkleman and Holly Willoughby. The label’s allure lies in its considered approach to design, favouring character over fleeting trends.

If you are looking to refresh your wardrobe for spring and beyond, here are my top picks from Boden’s new collection – better yet, you can currently save 20 per cent on everything. Simply add the code ‘GR7V’ at checkout.

Boden linen trousers: Was £119, now £95.20, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

An effortlessly stylish look for spring, Boden’s linen trousers and matching blazer are tailored for a smart and flattering look. The trousers are wide-leg, and the blazer has classic lapels, a single-breasted cut and a fitted silhouette.

Boden denim waistcoat: Was £129, now £103, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

An elevated alternative to a cotton or linen waistcoat, this denim style looks like it’ll have a flattering fit thanks to the tailored cut. Complete with a scoop neckline and longline cut, the dark, indigo hue makes it easy to style. Wear it with neutral trousers or embrace a double denim look with similarly shaded jeans.

Boden tartan ballet flats: Was £129.99, was £41, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Finished in an on-trend tartan-style print, these ballet flats will add instant intrigue to any outfit. Reduced by more than 50 per cent, the pumps boast a Mary Jane-style elasticated strap and comfortable, rounded toe. Wear with grey or white socks during the winter months before styling with floaty dresses in the spring.

Boden Helen wool kilt skirt: Was £139, now £55, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Tartan kilts are far more wearable than you might think. This woollen number from Boden is designed with a pink and green check colour palette, featuring a high-rise waist and knee-grazing length (it’s helpfully available in petite, regular and tall lengths too). Lean into the punk feel with biker boots or dress down with ballet flats.

Boden Gloucester mac: Was £189, now £151, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Your search for the perfect spring jacket is over. Boden’s Gloucester mac is finished in a timeless gingham print with a monochrome checkered colour palette. Characterised by its regular short cut and pointed collar, the 100 per cent cotton design features a back box pleat for movement and statement buttons.

Boden mule slipper loafer: Was £99, now £79, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Suede is still everywhere this season – and this pair of chic mules offers the perfect way to lean in this spring. Whether poking out of wide-leg jeans or styled with a midi dress, the pointed toe gives them an air of elegance. Complete with exposed stitching detail and a slim sole, the loafer-style shoes are perfect for the office.

Boden Quinn boyfriend cardigan: Was £139, now £111, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Boden’s argyle knit is an elevated everyday staple. The neutral classic print is brightened up by pink detailing, while the oversized silhouettes make it perfect for layering. Complete with a flattering V-neckline and button-down front, the cardigan is sure to be a hard-working addition to your wardrobe.

Boden stitch detail wide leg jeans: Was £119, now £71, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

This pair of indigo wide-leg jeans is a staple for your winter wardrobe. The stitch detailing gives them a vintage feel, while the dark denim wash elevates them beyond your average pair of jeans. Available in petite, regular and long lengths, the jeans boast a flattering high waist.

Boden Lucy half zip jumper: Was £99, now £79, Boden.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Boden’s quarter zip-up style is one of its most recognisable silhouettes. Offering plenty of versatility when it comes to styling, the jumper can be worn as a sleek turtleneck or with a wide spread collar. The design is classically Boden, with a red and pink striped finish that adds some joyous shades to your winter wardrobe.

