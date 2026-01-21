Kate Middleton’s go-to high street brand is a must-know for wardrobe staples

When it comes to destinations for reliable high street staples, Boden is the ultimate destination. The British brand is known for its colourful yet wearable pieces that stand the test of time, and has accumulated a notable fan base, including Claudia Winkleman and Holly Willoughby. Even the Princess of Wales has worn Boden’s pieces to royal engagements – whether that’s its tailored coats, knitwear or accessories, all of which have immediately sold out.

Boden’s appeal lies in its considered approach to design, favouring character over fleeting trends. It’s the ultimate destination for wardrobe staples all year round.

If you are looking to refresh your wardrobe for the new year, Boden’s sale is worth a look. The brand is currently offering up to 60 per cent off. Royal endorsement aside, this is a brand with broad appeal, and one of the few high street names that works just as well for my mum as it does for me. Here are my top sale picks.

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Finished in an on-trend tartan-style print, these ballet flats will add instant intrigue to any outfit. Reduced by more than 50 per cent, the pumps boast a Mary Jane-style elasticated strap and comfortable, rounded toe. Wear with grey or white socks during the winter months before styling with floaty dresses in the spring.

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Tartan kilts were the unexpected trend to emerge from London Fashion Week – and they’re far more wearable than you might think. This woollen number from Boden is designed with a pink and green check colour palette, featuring a high-rise waist and knee-grazing length (it’s helpfully available in petite, regular and tall lengths too). Lean into the punk feel with biker boots or dress down with ballet flats.

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Every wardrobe can benefit from a layering piece like this cable knit vest. Whether styled over a crisp white or striped shirt, worn over a T-shirt or thrown over a dress, the tank is a versatile staple. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Kate making an appearance wearing this design – it’s the perfect balance between being fashion-forward and understated.

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Your search for the perfect statement winter coat is over. Boden’s wool coat is finished in a vintage-inspired teal, brown and pink checkered pattern. Characterised by its sweeping long length and double-breasted silhouette, the design features a double lining and functional pockets. It looks like the perfect thing to wrap up in this winter.

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Boden’s mule style shoes secured a spot in our writer Emma Henderson’s review of the best women’s slippers. “These slippers are a fun riff on a cork-style clog and I love the sturdy sole, which is made from pink rubber with a slight undulating texture,” she said. Noting their excellent quality and great fit, Emma predicted they’ll sell out fast – particularly given this mega saving.

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Suede is everywhere this season – and this pair of chic brown boots is the perfect way to lean in. Whether poking out of wide-leg jeans or styled with tights and a mini dress, the pointed toe gives them an air of elegance. Complete with a small kitten heel that lends them to everyday wear, the boots boast a timeless ankle grazing length.

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Reduced by 25 per cent, this pair of indigo wide-leg jeans is a staple for your winter wardrobe. The stitch detailing gives them a vintage feel, while the dark denim wash elevates them beyond your average pair of jeans. Available in petite, regular and long lengths, the jeans boast a flattering high waist.

open image in gallery ( Boden )

Boden’s quarter zip-up style is one of its most recognisable silhouettes. Offering plenty of versatility when it comes to styling, the jumper can be worn as a sleek turtleneck or with a wide spread collar. The design is classically Boden, with a red and pink striped finish that adds some joyous shades to your winter wardrobe. Just make sure to use code ‘D24M’ when you check out, or you won’t be able to take advantage of this 10 per cent discount.

