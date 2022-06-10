The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Love Island is back: Shop Paige Thorne’s pre-loved cut out-inspired look on eBay
The hit reality show has broken up with fast fashion for the 2022 series
Officially marking the start of summer, Love Island is back on our screens – and this year, the show is breaking up with fast fashion and partnering up with its first-ever second-hand clothing sponsor.
Announcing a gear shift for 2022, contestants will be donning pre-loved pieces courtesy of resale platform, eBay. The show’s new sponsor comes after years of controversy for their partnership with fast-fashion giant I Saw It First, which sells clothes for as little as £2. Owing to the fact that viewers were able to shop the exact outfits worn by the Islanders themselves,Love Island has been widely criticised for encouraging a disposable attitude to dressing.
This year, the islander’s second-hand ensembles are being bought and styled by vintage-clothing specialist Amy Bannerman who has dressed everyone from Dua Lipa to Sophie Turner and Rita Ora.
The first week has already shown Bannerman and her team of eBay-obsessed stylists to be taking inspiration from some of this summer’s hottest trends, including the Y2K revival and dopamine dressing. During launch night, contestant Indiyah channeled the former with a pre-loved turquoise Poster Girl cut-out dress that was bought on the resale platform for almost half its original retail price. And in last night’s episode, she also tapped into the ‘Aughts with a toweling strapless romper that sold for just £15, whilenewcomer Ekin-Su donned an on-trend corset dress from House of CB to make her “bombshell” entrance.
This new partnership for Love Island indicates a wider change of attitudes – new research from the second-hand clothes site reveals that shoppers are becoming increasingly conscious of fast fashion, with 20 per cent admitting that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago.
With searches for cut-out dresses already up by 79 per cent on eBay and reversible dresses up by a huge 200 per cent, it’s clear that Love Island is once again defining this summer’s fashion trends – only now in a more socially conscious way.
And just like in previous years, you can still dress like the islanders – this time, shopping from Ebay’s dedicated Love Island hub. There you’ll find pieces inspired by the contestant’s outfits worn throughout the series.
With cut-out pieces, corset dresses and rompers firmly on the sartorial agenda this week, these are the best pre-loved pieces from eBay to turn heads.
House of CB London orange bandage cut out dress, size small: £35, Ebay.co.uk
With House of CB’s dresses costing upwards of £100, this second-hand bandage dress is a steal. Coming in a summery burnt orange hue, the body skimming midi is throwing it back to the Noughties with cut out detailing on each side – bang on trend for SS22.
Asos Design cut out midi dress, size 12: £25, Ebay.co.uk
This laid-back take on the cut out dress trend from Asos Design is reselling for just £25. With its midi length, long-sleeves, chic tie front and understated cut out dealing, it’s the perfect easy-breezy piece for this summer and beyond.
Miss Selfridge black cut out dress, size 10: £5, Ebay.co.uk
Boasting the same front cut out design as Indiyah’s dress on launch night, as well as a side slit with plaited detailing, this Miss Selfridge midi will set you back just £5. Always reliable, a black midi can see you through summer soirees and glam winter parties alike.
Oh Polly Cassia asymmetric cut out mini dress in rose, size 6: £23, Ebay.co.uk
From dopamine dressing to cut outs and micro hems, this Oh Polly number ticks all the trending boxes and the seller says it’s brand new with tags. A favourite of influencers, the brand’s mini dress usually go for around £50 so you’ll be saving 50 per cent buy showing some second hand love on Ebay.
Zara linen blend dress with cut out detail, size medium: £42, Ebay.co.uk
Green is one of the colours of the season and this Zara linen midi is a nice way to tap into the trend. The cut out detailing is subtle at the back while the halter neck will make for a flattering fit. New with tags, it’s a steal at £42.
Club L London in your dreams white knitted cut out mini dress, size 10: £28, Ebay.co.uk
With a retail value of £75, you’ll save £47 picking it up second-hand. With on-trend cut out detailing on the front, a bandage fit and spaghetti straps, this is a truly Love Island-inspired piece.
