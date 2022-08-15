Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield currently on their summer holidays, some new This Morning presenters are lighting up our screens each morning. Replacing the dynamic duo this week are Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters.

If you’re one of the many who tune in to the show for Willoughby’s fashion-forward outfits, the good news is that Humes has also taken to sharing her own style on Instagram.

During her last stint this season, she introduced us to some statement looks – gorgeous in green with a midi dress from Karen Millen and, most recently, summery in a crochet skirt from Reserved and a green top from Mango.

For today’s look, the presenter and This Morning stylist Amber Jackson opted for a sophisticated ensemble hailing once again from the high street. Pairing a neutral linen ruched midi skirt with a white plisse high-neck top, the look was finished off with a contrasting pair of bright lime mules with knotted detailing.

Whether you’re looking for outfit inspiration for the last few weeks of summer or need something new to wear to the office, here’s how to buy the sleek look.

Where is Rochelle Humes’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Rochelle Humes’s outfit (costing £107) today is entirely from the high street. It consists of a linen midi skirt from Mango, a pair of neon lime mules from Pretty Little Thing and a plisse top from Massimo Dutti.

Mango linen pleated skirt: £59.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

The linen blend fabric of this skirt makes it ideal for summer. Subtle ruching around the waist and a front slit add flattering detail to the simple midi design, while its neutral beige finish means it will go with just about everything in your wardrobe.

Buy now

Pretty Little Thing lime quilted knotted high flare heel mule: £7.25, Prettylittlething.com

(Pretty Little Thing)

Reduced by a whopping 74 per cent right now, these heeled mules from Pretty Little Thing are an absolute steal, costing just £7.25. Finished in a striking neon lime, the shoes have a quilted design and double knotted detailing. As demonstrated by Rochelle, the shoes are perfect for adding a flash of colour to your ensembles.

Buy now

Massimo Dutti sleeveless pleated top: £39.95, Massimodutti.com

(Massimo Dutti)

Sister brand to Zara, Massimo Dutti is a go-to for sleek and sophisticated pieces. This sleeveless top is cut into a chic boxy sillouette and finished in a plisse material, with the high-cut neck a smart touch. Whether teamed with a midi (like Rochelle) or matching plisse trousers, it’s a great wardrobe basic.

Buy now

Who is Rochelle Humes’s stylist for This Morning?

Amber Jackson is the fashion editor for This Morning and a stylist for ITV. She styles Rochelle Humes in the fabulous outfits we see each day and compiles the pieces for the fashion segment on the show.

How does Rochelle Humes do her hair?

Jay Amir-Nazemi Afshar, aka Jayb.hair on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Rochelle’s looks, from red-carpet events to wedding-guest locks – and it looks like they’re also behind her recent This Morning mane too. Today, she wore her hair down in a beach waved style.

Where is Rochelle Humes from?

Rochelle was born in Barking, a suburb of East London and attended the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls in Hornchurch and Colin’s Performing Arts School. She began her career in British pop group S Club Juniors and later joined the girl group The Saturdays in 2007. Since then, Rochelle has turned to TV presenting and often works alongside her husband, JLS star, Marvin Humes.

