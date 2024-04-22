Victoria Beckham x Mango is the fashion collaboration of the season

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This is not a drill: the designer Victoria Beckham and high street hero Mango have teamed up for a capsule collection. Arriving just in time for your spring and summer wardrobe, the fashion collab of the season lands later tomorrow (23 April) – stay alert because it’s sure to sell out in record time.

Synonymous with sleek tailoring and luxury minimalism, the former Spice Girl founded her eponymous label in 2008. Initially launching with a line of form-fitting dresses, the modern minimalist label has expanded to include ready-to-wear lines, footwear and accessories, as well as a beauty offshoot.

Debuting each season in Paris with the likes of Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and the whole Beckham brood in the front row, each collection proves more popular and personal than the last. But of course, Victoria Beckham’s designs are slightly out of budget for us mere mortals – until now.

This isn’t the first time Mango has teamed up with a big name in the fashion world, with previous collaborations involving LA label Simon Miller and Instagram It-girl Camille Charrière.

From the kind of pieces to how much items will cost, here’s everything you need to know about Victoria Beckham x Mango.

When will the Victoria Beckham x Mango collection be released?

The Victoria Beckham x Mango collaboration will be available from Tuesday 23 April, landing in time for your spring and summer wardrobe.

Is it available in-store and online?

As with all of Mango’s collaborations, the range will be available both online with home delivery and in-store. Often, you can find pieces that are sold out online in your local store, so it’s always worth checking.

What items are included in the collection?

While the full capsule remains under wraps until its launch date, teasers show the collection is a blend of Victoria Beckham’s luxury minimalism and Mango’s contemporary flair.

We know the line will include refined tailoring with a twist, think floor-sweeping, feminine dresses that Beckham is known for, versatile knitwear and accessories (think stand-out bags and shoes). There will also be statement jewellery pieces like chain link bracelets and drop earrings.

We’ve already got our eyes on the open-collar satin ivory shirt (£90) and an open-back white knit dress (£115), as well as a versatile black raffia bag (£170) and a white bra top (£50) for layering under sheer pieces.

How expensive is the range?

Following suit from previous collaborations, Victoria Beckham x Mango will set you back premium high street prices (similar to Cos, & Other Stories and Jigsaw).

Dresses will cost between £100 to £150, accessories like shoes and bags between £120 to £200, tops and shirts under £100 and tailoring pieces like blazers and waistcoats upwards of £150.Considering that Victoria Beckham dresses start from £499, the Mango collab is the perfect opportunity to score a Beckham design for a lot less.

Visit Mango.com now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Matilda Djerf on her new beauty brand and holy grail products