One of the many paradoxes of motherhood is that the more pregnant and exhausted you get, the harder it is to sleep.

If it isn’t already, sleep is going to be one of your biggest concerns throughout pregnancy and beyond.

Our advice is to do everything you can to aid a good night's rest before your baby arrives. Because once it’s born – well, that’s another story.

Sleepwear brand Bonsoir of London has some great advice on how mums-to-be can catch some quality Zzzs. It recommends looking carefully at the materials that will be next to your sensitive skin: “External temperatures and our own body temperature tend to fluctuate a lot, especially during pregnancy so it’s important to wear materials that can adapt to these changes.”

As well as mindfulness, exercise and nutrition, the brand has another sleep tip: “Studies have shown that wearing an eye mask reduces the time taken to fall asleep, increases sleep duration, reduces the number of awakenings at night and improves sleep quality.” You can read our round-up of the best eye masks here.

Also, think about your pre-pregnancy pyjama preferences. Were you a matching pyjama kind of person, or a less-is-best sleeper?

If you hated fitted pyjamas before, it is unlikely you will enjoy them now just because they are maternity sized. If this sounds like you, maternity sleeping bras are a godsend, giving you support without restricting you.

Whichever type you choose – full pyjamas, a nightie or just a super soft bra – support is key. Style is not essential, but it sure is good for the soul.

We tested a range of pyjamas, nighties, sleep vests and bras, examining comfort, style, softness and stretch and quality of the fabric. It was such a treat to be allowed to sleep on the job. Sweet dreams!

Seraphine black bamboo lounge maternity pyjamas This pyjama set ticks a lot of boxes. It is soft and snuggly but will never be too warm thanks to the bamboo viscose material which helps to regulate temperature. It's also super soft, naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial, wicking moisture away to keep you comfortable all night. We loved how stylish yet understated these pyjamas are – we felt like a pregnant ninja clad head to toe in wraparound black, albeit less energetic and nimble. After birth, the top allows easy nursing and the bottoms sit comfortably under bumps of any size. Comfortable and flattering, while also good value for something that you will wear for a whole nine months and beyond.

Buy now £ 49 , Seraphine {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bravado Designs ballet nursing bra This bra is perfect for warm nights or when you need to feel free but supported. It is made from a soft fabric on the outside and modal lined cups. No underwire means that it moulds to your changing body. We liked that it is pull on, so we didn’t have to fiddle with clasps, and it’s stretchy enough to nurse a new baby and access without unclipping. It feels silky and smooth like a ballet leotard. And is the most comfortable bra we’ve ever tried – a great friend to growing breasts and chapped nipples. We plan to wear it long after the baby arrives, if it still fits.

Buy now £ 26 , Bravado Designs {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lily and Ribbon bamboo cotton maternity and nursing pyjamas These pyjamas are beautiful yet practical and will look perfect throughout pregnancy and nursing. We loved the colour options and stylish pleats, and the bottoms over the bump panel made us feel snug, while the elasticated bust panel provided support. Made from cooling and soft bamboo cotton, these made sure we stayed the perfect temperature all night long.

Buy now £ 45 , Lily and Ribbon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Isabella Oliver cake maternity and nursing sleep yoga bra This bra is silky smooth and seamless – an ideal base layer. It stretches as you grow for ultimate comfort and will keep you luxuriously snug all night. The sporty T-back prevents the dreaded bra strap slippage, while also providing support and making us feel much more than just a milk machine. Featuring the most subtle drop-down clips we’ve ever seen, it’s hard to tell this is a nursing bra from the offset. Indulgently soft and comfortable, its high quality means it will last much longer than nine months. It’s not cheap, but if you can't treat yourself during pregnancy, when can you? Buy now £ 35 , Isabella Oliver {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} JoJo Maman Bebe navy lace trim maternity pyjama camisole top This cute cami is fun yet stylish. The material is soft and stretchy with a supportive bust shelf which moulds to growing figures, and the straps are adjustable for the perfect fit. You can even unclip the front with one hand to breastfeed. It looks flattering and it feels nice to wear something pretty during pregnancy. It’s great value too and excellent quality. Very big busted mamas may need to pop a bra on when up and about for extra support. Buy now £ 20 , JoJo Maman Bebe {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Happy Mama maternity nursing pyjamas set This set is great value for what you get – a set of top, bottoms and matching dressing gown, which does up around a bump – and it even has pockets! The top has bust support with concealed cut out for nursing. It comes in several colours and makes us feel very “together”. The material is silky and indulgent and doesn’t crease easily. A very welcome bit of style and luxury for mamas to be. Buy now £ 27.99 , Happy Mama {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} La Redoute cotton mix maternity/nursing pyjamas Simple yet feminine, these pyjamas made us feel like a Country Living model. The long-sleeved top has a built in nursing bra to take you into the fourth trimester. Thanks to the high quality, we will still be wearing these long after baby is born (or has left home). The fabric is Oeko-Tex certified meaning it is free of harmful chemicals, and feels soft, yet sturdy. These are proper pyjamas for chilly nights. While they aren’t cheap, they’ll be well worth the money for a time when you spend more time than ever in your PJs. Buy now £ 22.10 , La Redoute {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boob easy singlet When you’re struggling to catch fourty winks, you need to sleep in something simple that will support you – this base layer tank top does the trick. It can be worn night or day and doesn’t require a bra underneath. Long enough to make you feel snug and covered up, it will also never ride up – the last thing a pregnant sleeper wants. It hugs the bump but will also support post-birth tummies in a flattering way. We think that this will be the item of clothing that sees the most action during the next few months; it is a simple but vital maternity and breastfeeding staple. We love Boob not only because it has a great name, but because all of its materials are sustainable and traceable from fibre to the final garment. Buy now £ 35.99 , Boob {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bonsoir of London maternity long sleeve cotton nightshirt We love the oversized boyfriend cut of this shirt, teamed with the feminine colour and print. The lightweight cotton is ideal for all seasons and clever pleating makes it look flattering all through pregnancy and beyond. We felt cool and cute wearing this; a massive win in our books. The material is beautiful and will last and wash well. Well worth the investment for the way it’ll make you feel. Buy now £ 42 , Bonsoir of London {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next navy stripe maternity modal night shirt This has the style of a shirt, but the stretch of a nightie, which we love. It is made from lenzing modal – one of the most sustainable fibres which feels super soft. The side splits add flexibility, and the shape looks great right up to birth. The style is casual and made us feel like one of the cool kids – possibly for the last time ever in our lives before we become an embarrassing parent. The stretch keeps it flattering for all figures. It looks effortlessly stylish and is super easy to wear. Buy now £ 30 , Next {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Maternity pyjamas Basically, we want nightwear that makes us feel supported, yet free to move; snuggly yet stylish; not to hot and not too cold. Is that too much to ask? No, it appears not. We love the Seraphine pyjamas because they answer all our sleepy prayers. For more maternity wear, take a look at our review of the best maternity jeans

