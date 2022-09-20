Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Embodying the “ugly” shoe trend, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs aren’t going anywhere this autumn.

Owing to their laid-back look and slipper-like design, the clogs were a cult hit during the pandemic, when loungewear became the new daywear and comfort was top priority. An off-duty staple of runway models, influencers and the style set, the shoe brand ascended to further fashion heights following a recent collaboration with none other than shoe designer Manolo Blahnik.

However, due to their craftsmanship, they aren’t the most pocket-friendly purchase. Even if you did decide to splurge, the slip-on style is also now sold out in many sizes, thanks to its new fashion status.

Riffing off the success of Birkenstock’s Bostons, dupes have emerged on the high street, from M&S to TK Maxx. And the latest affordable alternative to catch our eye is courtesy of Dr Brinkmann on Amazon.

Costing just under £33, the clogs are a spitting image of the designer real-deal, which are almost £90 dearer. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dr. Brinkmann unisex clogs: £32.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Characterised by the same slip-on design, buckle fastening, suede finish and cork footbed, it’s near impossible to tell the difference between Dr. Brinkmann’s clogs and the Birkenstock Bostons.

Available in UK sizes 3.5 to 17 and in a choice of black, brown or blue, the clogs are crafted from synthetic leather for a suede effect.

Costing just £32.95, they’re more than 70 per cent cheaper than Birkenstock’s Boston shoes – making them the perfect budget purchase for finishing off your ensembles this autumn and beyond. Take note from Kendall Jenner and team yours with straight-leg jeans and a tank top for an off-duty look.

Buy now

Birkenstock Boston soft footbed: £120, Birkenstock.com

(Birkenstock)

While we can’t vouch for the comfort of Amazon’s affordable alternative, we have reviewed the real deal in our edit of women’s clogs. “The soft footbed and additional foam layer helps hug the foot,” our reviewer said, adding that if “laid-back comfort is a priority, the clogs live up to their hype.”

The classic suede style is available in black, mocha, taupe and mink, as well as narrow and regular sizes. “Ugly” in all the right ways, it’s safe to say they’re worth the splurge.

Buy now

