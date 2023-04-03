Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Embodying the “ugly” shoe trend, Birkenstock’s Boston clogs and Arizona sandals aren’t going anywhere this spring and summer.

Owing to their laid-back look and slipper-like design, the clogs are an off-duty staple of runway models, fashion editors and the style set alike, while the brand’s Arizona shoes have reached “It-sandal” status. Plus, following last year’s collaboration with none other than shoe designer Manolo Blahnik, Birkenstock has ascended to further fashion heights.

However, due to their craftsmanship, they aren’t the most pocket-friendly purchase. Plus, even if you did decide to splurge, both styles are also now sold out in many sizes, thanks to their new cult status.

Riffing off the success of Birkenstock’s Boston design, dupes have emerged on the high street, from M&S to TK Maxx, Monki and H&M.

Starting from just £25, these clogs and sandals are a spitting image of the designer real-deal, which are £90 dearer. You’re welcome.

Monki’s take on the Boston clog hype is nearly identical to the real deal. The slip-on style is detailed with a buckle and a faux-suede vegan finish that’s PETA-approved. Coming in minimalist black, just one size remains – and being 70 per cent cheaper than Birkenstock’s OG clogs, we’d suggest adding them to your basket pronto.

Monki faux-shearling lined suede slip-ins: £49.99, Hm.com

With Birkenstock’s fur-lined Bostons costing £160 (Birkenstock.com), Monki’s high-street alternative will save you a sizeable £110. The faux-suede camel outer is teamed with a faux-shearling footbed that will help ensure all-day comfort, while the wide buckle detailing and slip-on silhouette imitates the viral Bostons. Cosy yet stylish, the versatile clogs are just as wearable around the house as they are at the office.

M&S leather footbed sandals: £25, Marksandspencer.com

Riffing off Birkenstock’s cult Arizona design, M&S’s leather footbed sandals feature the same leather two-strap fastening, buckle design and tan, cork-effect sole. An effortless shoe for warm summer days, the slip-on sandal puts comfort first yet doesn’t compromise on style. Contrast the utilitarian design with floaty dresses or a pair of jeans for the office.

Ego stare buckle detail slip-on flat mule: £25, Ego.co.uk

Saving you £100, compared with Birkenstock’s design, Ego’s bargain dupe of the Boston clogs feature the same buckle fastening, slip-on silhouette and a faux-suede outer. Available in brown, black, white and even pink, the budget buy is still in stock in most sizes. Whether you’re looking for a fashion-forward slipper or an off-duty shoe to take you from the sofa to the shop, Ego’s clogs are a steal at just £25.

La Redoute buckle-detail mules: £40, Laredoute.co.uk

Hailing from French label La Redoute, this pair of mules feature similar buckle detailing and slip-on shape to Birkenstock’s Bostons. Unlike the more expensive original, La Redoute’s £40 pair boast a felt-style finish. Available in brown, grey marl and beige, you’ll save £85 by picking up this affordable alternative.

Dr. Brinkmann unisex clogs: £34.48, Amazon.co.uk

Characterised by the same slip-on design, buckle fastening, suede finish and cork footbed, it’s near impossible to tell the difference between Dr. Brinkmann’s clogs and the Birkenstock Bostons.

Available in UK sizes 3.5 to 16.5 and in a choice of black, brown or blue, the clogs are crafted from synthetic leather for a suede effect.

Costing just £34.26, they’re more than 70 per cent cheaper than Birkenstock’s Boston shoes – making them the perfect budget purchase for finishing off your ensembles this spring and beyond. Take note from Kendall Jenner and team yours with straight-leg jeans and a tank top, for an off-duty look.

Birkenstock Boston soft footbed: £125, Birkenstock.com

While we can’t vouch for the comfort of the affordable alternatives, we have reviewed the real deal in our edit of women’s clogs. “The soft footbed and additional foam layer helps hug the foot,” our reviewer said, adding that if “laid-back comfort is a priority, the clogs live up to their hype.”

The classic suede style is available in black, mocha, taupe and mink, as well as narrow and regular sizes. “Ugly” in all the right ways, it’s safe to say they’re worth the splurge.

Birkenstock Arizona soft footbed: £105, Birkenstock.com

If you’re after the real deal, Birkenstock’s Arizona soft footbed sandals are a summer staple for good reason. The brand’s signature style, the oiled nubuck leather is soft and comfortable, and the two straps are adjustable, thanks to the metal pin buckles. Coming in regular and narrow fits, the sandals are available in UK sizes 2.5 to 11.5.

