I‘ve found Kate Middleton’s high street loafers – and they’re on sale

The Princess of Wales has stepped out in this season’s most stylish shoe. On a royal engagement marking Children’s Mental Health Week, Kate Middleton swapped heels for flats, plumping for a pair of loafers from one of her favourite high street labels: Boden.

She has been pictured in the British brand countless times, from tailored coats to knitwear and accessories. Naturally, everything she wears from Boden almost immediately sells out – and we imagine her new loafers will be no exception.

Kate’s latest look is a characteristically tonal ensemble, consisting of a chocolate brown blazer and matching belted trousers. Contrasting the muted colour palette, she wore a light blue boyfriend shirt from With Nothing Underneath, a British brand she has championed numerous times over the years. Adding the final flourish, Kate is wearing Boden’s chocolate brown Nya penny loafers.

Costing £119, they’re a particularly affordable choice by the royal and, even better, they’re on sale right now, with a generous 20 per cent off. The loafers also lean into her favourite shade of late. We’re only in February, but so far this year she’s stepped out in a brown dress, brown skinny jeans and a brown turtleneck paired with matching tonal crepe trousers. Meanwhile, her blue shirt will set you back less than £100 and is the perfect workwear staple.

The Princess’s Boden penny loafers are an easy way to incorporate the trending shade into your wardrobe for spring and beyond – and they’re still available to buy. Here’s everything you need to know about Kate’s latest Boden finds.

Boden nya loafers: Was £119, now £95.50, Boden.com

Characterised by their classic penny loafer silhouette, Boden’s loafers feature a scalloped trim and elegant vamp. Complete with exposed stitching and a traditional strap, the loafers come in a stylish chocolate brown suede finish. Plus, minimalist tan and black shades.

Costing just £95 with the code “GR7V” at checkout, the high street shoes offer excellent value for money and plenty of styling versatility. Whether worn with a tonal look à la Kate or dressed down with jeans, the loafers are a hardworking wardrobe staple.

With Nothing Underneath the boyfriend shirt: £95, Withnothingunderneath.com

Crafted from cotton for a soft and breathable finish, With Nothing Underneath’s boyfriend shirt boasts a slightly fitted, flattering shape. Designed with a curved hem, it’s an easy layering staple, whether styled under a blazer like Kate or tucked into jeans for an elevated office look. The light blue shade puts a contemporary, stylish spin on classic workwear.

