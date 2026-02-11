Taylor Swift wore these retro £31 trainers in her star-studded Opalite music video

Taylor Swift knows how to create a viral moment. In her latest music video, the singer turned a run-down shopping centre in Croydon into a 90’s fever-dream that featured cameos from Graham Norton and Cillian Murphy (yes, really).

Swift’s inspiration for the music video was sparked during an appearence on the BBC’s iconic The Graham Norton Show. During the episode, the actor Domnhall Gleeson joked that he was practisising his dance moves to be in a Taylor Swift music video. Fast forward a couple of months, and Gleeson is indeed dancing in the top-secret music video. Never one to do something by halves, fellow guests Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee and Lewis Capaldi also make appearences.

Shot with the look and feel of a infomercial, Opalite is imagined as a magical love potion that turns loneliness into happiness, advertised and voiced by Murphy. Starring a lonely brown-haired Swift with only a pet rock as a friend, she meets the equally lonely character played by Gleeson (his only pal is a cactus). The two go on a series of romantic dates in a shopping mall, where Capaldi appears as a photographer, while Norton pops up as a salesman.

The 90’s romcom-style music video has amassed more than 7 million views and the singer is now on course for a sixth UK number 1 single with Opalite. The album track is from The Life of a Showgirl, which delivered Swift her biggest UK opening week to date and secured her 14th number-one album.

The video is brimming with 90s nostalgia, particularly with the retro styling – from the dance competition shell tracksuits and the Ralph Lauren colour-blocked polo top, to Free People’s embroidered denim dungarees (now sold out, of course) and her vintage Basic Editions cat jumper. But it’s her Reebok trainers that we’ll be incorporating into our wardrobes day-to-day. Here’s everything you need to know.

Reebok club c 85 trainers In a scene where Taylor Swift is following a TV aerobics workout – led by Jodie Turner-Smith – the singer wears an 80s-inspired tracksuit with sweatbands. On her feet are the Reebok club C 85 trainers, a streamlined style originally designed as a durable, tennis shoe for club players. A court staple-turned-streetwear classic, the trainers feature a low-profile silhouette and clean aesthetic. Right now, M&S has reduced the white pair down to just £31.80. £80 £32 from Marksandspencer.com Prices may vary

Where to stream Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour documentary