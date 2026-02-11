Supermarket restricts purchases of its £10 champagne

While most of us can’t bear to look at another bottle after the Christmas festivities, the demand for a budget champagne has soared at one supermarket ahead of Valentine’s Day, causing restrictions on purchases.

Shoppers at Aldi can now only buy four bottles of the Nicolas de Montbart champagne brut following the surge in sales. The price of the champagne has been slashed, bringing it down to just £9.99 from £13.99, but purchases have been limited to prevent stock pilling.

The price cut only lasts until 14 February so you will have to move fast to secure your bottle before Valentine’s Day.

The champagne combines chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier grapes. According to the supermarket, it's an easy-drinking, aperitif-style sparkling that’s bursting with bright fruit and delicate floral notes.

Aldi previously slashed the price of the champagne to less than £10 for Christmas, but the price cut this time is ideal for those looking to buy good value fizz before Valentine’s Day and Easter.

Aldi’s champagnes have previously gone down well with our expert testers. Tester and drinks expert Emma Henderson nominated Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny brut champagne the best budget buy in her review of the best champagnes.

“Coming in at a snip under £16 for a champagne is nothing short of impressive, and it's even more so when it both looks and tastes this good,” Emma explained. “It's elegant with notes of freshly cut apples and fleshy peach. While on the palette, there's plenty of baked apple crumble notes along with nutty hints and buttery brioche, too.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the champagne on offer at Aldi ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Aldi Nicolas de Montbart champagne brut: £9.99, Aldi.com

Grape: Chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier

Chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier Region: Champagne

Champagne ABV: 12.5%

With its blend of grapes, the champagne has been touted as having a subtle elegance on the palate. “Bursting with bright fruit and delicate floral notes, it’s an easy-drinking, aperitif-style sparkling,” Aldi said when describing the bottle.

Our expert tester Emma Henderson nominated Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny brut champagne the best budget buy in her review of the best champagnes, which combines the same grapes as the Nicolas de Montbart champagne brut.

Saving shoppers £4, this fizz from Aldi has been reduced to less than £10, which is astonishing value for a champagne. As the supermarket doesn’t allow online purchases, you’ll need to head to your nearest Aldi store to snap this deal up.

