When we start thinking about how we can improve our health and wellbeing, we may consider incorporating some kind of supplement into our daily routine. From probiotic and prebiotic supplements to improve gut health, to supplements for menopause, and improving skin, hair and nail health, there are myriad targeting a broad range of needs.

Supplementing our magnesium levels, for instance, has been associated with a whole host of benefits. We spoke to naturopathic nutritionist Jess Shand for an expert-led low-down on the best magnesium supplements, where she stressed the importance of the mineral, noting that it “helps energy metabolism, relieves stress, improves sleep, can combat restless legs, aids muscle recovery and supports bones and teeth ”.

When it comes to choosing the best ones, it can be hard to know where to turn but Shand’s favourite is Wild Nutrition’s food-grown magnesium. The supplement is said to offer many benefits, including the support of muscle health, better energy levels and more. Plus, if you add the 60-capsule bottle (which is enough to see you through 30 days) to your basket right now, there’s a handy 20 per cent discount to be scooped up.

(Amazon)

Wild Nutrition’s food-grown magnesium supplement is said to be beneficial when it comes to tackling tiredness and fatigue, improving energy levels throughout the day, and supporting psychological and muscle function.

Speaking of Wild Nutrition’s food-grown magnesium supplement, Shand says: “This is my number one magnesium supplement on the market because it’s food-grown, which means it’s more bioavailable and therefore the body recognises it more easily and is able to absorb the capsules and utilise them in your body.”

