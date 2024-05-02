Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Drinks cabinet looking a little underweight? Well, you’re in luck, as we’ve rounded up the best single malt whisky deals, so you can wet your whistle for less.

Our full round-up of the best single malt whiskies includes the all-stars of the whisky world but, with some bottles in our list costing north of £140, you might think it’s hard to find a good discount on a great whisky.

To find the best whisky deals, you need look no further than Scotland’s most renowned distilleries, many of which produce exceptional-tasting single malts costing less than £30.

Just like the most expensive single malts, by Scottish law, even cheaper whiskies must have been matured for three years, been produced by a single distillery, and made using just one type of malted grain. That ensures you’re getting a quality dram at a discount price, and not something better suited to cleaning ovens.

Keep reading for the best whisky deals to pick up right now.

Dalwhinnie Winter’s Gold single malt scotch whisky: Was £46.95, now £24.95, Houseofmalt.co.uk

( Dalwhinnie )

Launched in 2015, Winter’s Gold is so-called because it’s produced between October and March, in one of the highest distilleries in Scotland, where, as you might imagine, it gets really quite cold. Dalwhinnie suggests you serve this single malt straight from the freezer, to get the full whack of its spicy, malty, toffee flavours. With £22 off at House of Malt, you needn’t be shy about hosting a taste test, to see if serving from the freezer makes much difference.

Orkney 2006 single malt whisky: Was £139, now £99.95, Thewhiskyexchange.com

( Signatory )

A 16-year-old single malt from an unknown distillery on the islands – it’s a marketing thing, we haven’t neglected to do our research – Orkey 2006 is part of indie bottler Signatory’s unchill-filtered range. By not chill filtering the whisky, more flavour compounds are left in the drink, which is said to give this bottle a faintly peaty finish and a sherry-butt richness. Right now, there’s almost £40 off at The Whisky Exchange.

Talisker Skye single malt scotch whisky: Was £48, now £27, Amazon.co.uk

( Talisker )

Talisker Skye single malt is one of two no-age statement bottles the distillery produces, the other being Talisker Storm. As you might expect, bottles hide their age when they haven’t been aged long, but fierce competition has only led to great-tasting young single malts like Skye. The brand says to expect maritime sweetness and an oak-cask finish. Plus, you’ll save £21 with this discount.

Lagavulin 8-year-old single malt scotch whisky: Was £52.50, now £41, Amazon.co.uk

( Lagavulin )

From a no-age-bottle to one that proudly wears its youth on its label, Lagavulin 8 was added to the distillery’s permanent range following the success of its limited edition run in 2016. Amazon is rarely the place to spot the very best whisky deals – usually just about managing to price match your local supermarket shelves – but this is a great price on a well-reviewed bottle. The Islay whisky has a pale barley colour and is touted as having woody, peppery and nutty flavours.

