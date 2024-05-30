Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The gulf in quality between cheap whiskies and the best single malts is enormous, but you don’t have to spend hundreds to find a discount on a great bottle of Scotland’s finest.

To find the best whisky deals inthe UK, you need look no further than Scotland’s most renowned distilleries. Many big whisky brands produce exceptional-tasting single malts costing less than £30, which are sold online by whisky retailers like Master of Malt, House of Malt and even Amazon.

Just like the most expensive single malts, by Scottish law, even cheaper whiskies must have been matured for three years, been produced by a single distillery, and made using just one type of malted grain. That ensures you’re getting a quality dram at a discount price, and not something better suited to cleaning ovens.

Keep reading for the best whisky deals to pick up right now.

Olorosum 10 year old whisky: Was £59.95, now £39.95, Masterofmalt.com

This 10 year single malt is on sale at Master of Malt for just £39.95, making it one of the best whisky deals you’ll find online today. Coming from an unnamed distillery in Speyside, its tasting notes promise sherry cask flavours and a fudgie, fruity, oily finish.

The Singleton 12-year-old single malt whisky: Was £46, now £27, Amazon.co.uk

The Singleton 12 bills itself as a smooth and buttery single malt that’s an ideal entry point for newbies who might not consider themselves huge whisky fans. Don’t let the recent warm weather put you off either. Unusually for a single malt, The Singleton is recommended for mixing with soda, unlocking the potential for a summer of whisky highballs in the garden.

Dalwhinnie Winter’s Gold single malt scotch whisky: Was £46.95, now £32.95, Houseofmalt.co.uk

Launched in 2015, Winter’s Gold is so-called because it’s produced between October and March, in one of the highest distilleries in Scotland, where, as you might imagine, it gets really quite cold. Dalwhinnie suggests you serve this single malt straight from the freezer, to get the full whack of its spicy, malty, toffee flavours. With £14 off at House of Malt, you needn’t be shy about hosting a taste test, to see if serving from the freezer makes much difference.

Talisker Skye single malt scotch whisky: Was £48, now £27, Amazon.co.uk

Talisker Skye single malt is one of two no-age statement bottles the distillery produces, the other being Talisker Storm. As you might expect, bottles hide their age when they haven’t been aged long, but fierce competition has only led to great-tasting young single malts like Skye. The brand says to expect maritime sweetness and an oak-cask finish. Plus, you’ll save £21 with this discount.

Lagavulin 8-year-old single malt scotch whisky: Was £52.50, now £48.82, Amazon.co.uk

From a no-age-bottle to one that proudly wears its youth on its label, Lagavulin 8 was added to the distillery’s permanent range following the success of its limited edition run in 2016. Amazon is rarely the place to spot the very best whisky deals – usually just about managing to price match your local supermarket shelves – but this is a great price on a well-reviewed bottle. The Islay whisky has a pale barley colour and is touted as having woody, peppery and nutty flavours.

