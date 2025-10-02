Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Chewy, moreish and juicy, wine gums have lit up parties, cinema pick ‘n’ mixes, sweet jars and shops for decades. For thousands of us, the shiny bag of colourful sweets conjures happy memories, and it remains a firm family favourite.

Born in a London kitchen in 1880, Maynards is now a global sweet brand, but wine gums have shaped a large part of the brand’s almost 150-year history.

Now, Maynards Bassetts have unveiled the latest wine gum flavour mixes, the classic fruit mix and the wine gums juices. While the former offers a softer twist on our favourite summer fruits, the latter is a play on the classic fruity taste, introducing new flavours to the corner shop staple.

But wine gums aren’t like other confectionery. To truly put them to the test, I decided to subject them to the same rigorous standards as IndyBest assesses the best wines. So, With the help of some fellow sweet lovers and eager taste-testers, I lined up every new flavour to find out which ones truly pass the test.

How I tested

I put the new flavours head-to-head ( Alice Reynolds/The Independent )

At IndyBest, we take our choice of sweet treat seriously, so, like our picks for the best wine, I will only reach for the very best. When comparing the two sweets, the team and I assessed the following:

Taste: Most importantly, we’re after a sweet that tastes good. We tested them one after another to savour the flavour and aftertaste.

Most importantly, we’re after a sweet that tastes good. We tested them one after another to savour the flavour and aftertaste. Chew: Wine gums are famous for their distinctive chew, but it has to be the right level. Too much and your jaw might become sore, too little and they stop being true wine gums.

Wine gums are famous for their distinctive chew, but it has to be the right level. Too much and your jaw might become sore, too little and they stop being true wine gums. Appearance: We all know we eat with our eyes, and this applies to no food more than sweets. We were looking for an attractive sweet, taking note of the shape, details and colour.

