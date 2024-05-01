This expert-recommended protein powder is 45 per cent off now

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nourishing your muscles while you sleep so you recover faster and maintain muscle mass, casein protein powder is a popular supplement for anyone wanting to achieve a tight, toned look.

Like whey protein, it’s a by-product of cheese-making. The whey is the liquid substance left over and casein is the solid state that’s washed and dried into protein form. Casein is often more expensive than whey as it’s a more premium protein, taking longer to digest and therefore nourishing the body for longer.

In our expert-led guide to the best protein powder, nutritional therapist Daisy Nicomanis chose MyProtein’s impact casein powder as her top pick, caveating it with the advice that “it’s more expensive than whey so it might not be for everyone”. But right now, MyProtein is offering up to 35 per cent off all purchases over £35 and 45 per cent off purchases over £75. The saving brings the price down of the casein protein powder, making it a great time to stock up.

If you’d like to shape up for spring, grow some muscle mass to support your bones and joints and feel strong and powerful, here’s everything we know about the MyProtein casein protein powder including how to take it and how it could help with fat loss.

My Protein impact casein protein powder 2.5kg: Was £94.99, now £37.79, Myprotein.com

( My Protein )

In our expert-led guide to protein powder, nutritional therapist Daisy Nicomanis recommended the MyProtein impact casein protein above all others.

It’s a slow-release formula, packed with 23g of protein, making it ideal for helping grow and maintain important muscle. “It can help prevent muscle breakdown during fasting,” Nicomanis explains. If you haven’t eaten for some time, such as overnight, the body normally breaks down its own masses to feed itself. Mixing a scoop of this with 250ml of water or milk before bed will give the body something to metabolise so that it doesn’t need to use up its muscle stores.

If your goal is to lose weight, adding more high-quality protein to your diet could help by making you feel full. That will result in fewer calories being consumed overall so you can create a calorie deficit and burn more stored fat for energy.

It’s available in six different flavours, from unflavoured to strawberry, chocolate or iced latte, the MyProtein impact casein protein powder is designed to be pleasant to consume. Instead of a dessert after your evening meal, you could drink this and nourish your body as it rests.

