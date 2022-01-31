Whether you’re hoping to fan the flames of love or simply want to hunker down with your housemates, Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to celebrate with your nearest and dearest, and tuck into some tasty food.

Want to give busy restaurants and overpriced menus a miss this year? The good news is that it’s never been easier to enjoy a slap-up meal from the comfort of your own home.

Supermarkets have been getting in on the V-Day action for years now, serving up full-course dinners for low prices so you can create a dining experience to remember, with everything from top-quality steak to Belgian chocolate profiteroles on offer.

Most meal deals are designed for two people to share and include some kind of multi-course combo – think a shareable starter, fancy main, dessert and even a bottle of fizz chucked in for good measure.

Plus, by buying these dine-in romantic bundles, you’ll see a purse-friendly saving compared to buying products individually, or ordering a takeaway, with prices starting at £12 and none costing more than £20.

Regardless of whether you choose to sit at a candle-lit table or on the sofa in front of the TV, these are the meal deals you need on your radar.

M&S

(M&S)

Price : TBC

: TBC Availability: TBC

TBC What’s included? TBC

We don’t yet know what the options are for M&S’s Valentine’s Day menu, but if 2021’s offering is anything to go by, there will be plenty of delicious dishes to choose from. Last year’s meal deal saw shoppers take home a starter, main, side, dessert, bottle of wine or fizz and a box of chocolates all for just £2,0 and this included an entirely vegan option too. As well as starters like a salmon sharing platter or vegan mushroom pate, mains included duck breast or beef bourguignon, while there was a choice of tenderstem broccoli or truffled cauliflower cheese as sides and tarte au citron, vegan churros with chocolate sauce and a profiterole stack for pudding. Make sure to check back here for more updates on this year’s menu.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Tesco

(Tesco)

Price : £15

: £15 Availability: Wednesday 9 February

Wednesday 9 February What’s included: Starter, main, two sides, dessert and drink

Catering for a picky eater? Fear not as Tesco’s meal deal includes more options than ever before, with 32 products in the offering (that gives 76,000 combinations). Kick your evening off with vegan crispy mushrooms, an antipasti platter, calamari or feta and red pepper tartlets. When you’re ready to move on to mains, tuck into duck breast with raspberry hoisin sauce, burgers with heart-shaped cheese or vegan wellingtons. Unlike in 2021, Tesco is allowing customers to choose two sides from a selection that includes heart-shaped potato croquettes, a green vegetable trio and a vegan potato and butternut grain. Rounding off the meal, desserts include millionaire’s tarts, raspberry and passion fruit cheesecake slices and a vegan chocolate brownie. All these tasty treats deserved to be washed down with equally as delicious drinks, with either a bottle of wine or prosecco, a four-pack of beer, or a non-alcoholic alternative such as a passion fruit martini.

Available in-store and online from 9 February

Morrisons

(Morrisons)

Price: £15

£15 Availability: Available online now, in-stores 6 February

Available online now, in-stores 6 February What’s included: Starter, main, two sides, dessert and wine

There’s an extensive menu on offer at Morrisons this year, which includes lots of new products and a fully vegan option, too. Starters include scallops and prawns, a camembert tear and share bread or roasted mushroom pâté. Followed with a main of classic beef wellington with buttery pastry, a British pork fillet wrapped in prosciutto or a rolled sole with a duo of smoked haddock and salmon with a mature cheddar and prosecco sauce. You get to pick two sides of which there are seven on offer, our top pick being the creamy dauphinoise potatoes.

Finish it all off with a dessert – will you choose crème brulée or vegan pink gin jelly shots? Wash it down with a bottle of white, red, prosecco or opt for a fruity raspberry lemonade if you’re not a drinker.

Available online now and in-stores from 6 February

Asda

(Asda)

Price: £15

£15 Availability: Thursday 3 February

Thursday 3 February What’s included: Starter, main, two sides, dessert, wine or box of chocolates and a free Sky Movies voucher

Asda has raised the steaks (sorry, not sorry) with its Valentine’s meal deal this year by not only offering customers a range of food from its premium “Extra Special” range but by throwing a free Sky Movies voucher into the mix too.

For starters, you can choose from five options including an antipasto platter, tempura prawns or vegan crabless croquettes, followed by a host of delicious mains like slow cooked lamb shanks, chicken parmigiana, vegan coq au vin pie and more. Sides include heart shaped garlic flatbread, triple cooked chips and a green veg medley, while desserts span everything from Parisian-inspired macarons to raspberry panna cotta.

When it comes to drinks, there’s plenty to choose from too – including prosecco, red and white wine or, if you don’t drink booze, snap up a box of Lily O-Brien chocolates instead. It’s a great offering at a budget-friendly price.

Available in-store and online from 3 February

Sainsbury’s

(Sainsbury's)

Price: £15

£15 Availability: Wednesday 9 February

Wednesday 9 February What’s included: Starter, main, dessert and drink

There’s an extensive menu on offer this year, with the choice of six starter, eight main, nine dessert and five drink options. Starters include an antipasti platter, mussels in white wine, uattro cheese bake and Plant Pioneers chicken buffalo wings, which are vegan-friendly. Follow with a main of sirloin steak with butter or Beyond Meat burger patties and sides such as triple cooked chips, truffle mash and a vegetable medley.

Finish it all off with a dessert – will you choose a vegan tiramisu, hot chocolate melting puds or a classic cheese assortment? Wash everything down with a bottle of fizz, Percorino white wine or choose between ginger beer or elderflower and raspberry if you’re not a drinker.

Available online and in-store from 9 February

Waitrose

(Waitrose)

Price: £20

£20 Availability: Wednesday 9 February

Wednesday 9 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink or box of chocolates

It might be one of the most expensive options available this Valentine’s Day, but we think it’s also one of the best. With 11 mains to choose from, including a vegan beet wellington, fish pie, duck breast and rump steaks with chimichurri butter, Waitrose has got every taste covered this year.

Serve with any side of your choice, such as maple roasted vegetables, cauliflower cheese or vegan dauphinoise potatoes, followed by your pick of eight delicious desserts – the chocolate bucks fizz swirl desserts caught our eye but you also have the choice of raspberry panna cottas, espresso martini chocolate tortes, Sicilian lemon tarts and more.

The starters sound good too – you can expect dishes from Heston Blumenthal’s range, like his bloody mary prawn cocktail, as well as mussels in garlic butter, baking camembert or a Spanish tapas platter. Plus, your drink of choice can include a bottle of wine or fizz. We’ll drink to that.

Available online and in-store from 9 February

Co-op

(Co-op)

Price: £12 with a non-alcoholic drink, £15 with alcohol or chocolate

£12 with a non-alcoholic drink, £15 with alcohol or chocolate Availability: Wednesday 9 February

Wednesday 9 February What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink or box of chocolates

All the food in this year’s Co-op offering is from its “Irresistible” premium range, and are a number of options for vegetarians and vegans. You can expect starters to range from smoky paprika soft set scotch eggs to garlic and parsley sharing bread with camembert and Mediterranean style vegetable tarts.

For your main course, choose from Hereford steaks with peppercorn butter, sea bass with slow roasted tomatoes or roasted butternut squash gnocchi bake, and serve with a side of buttery mash potato, thick cut chips or a garden vegetable medley. If there’s still room for more, you’ll also get a dessert from a choice of five, including sticky toffee pudding, lemon cheesecake slices and tripe chocolate profiteroles.

This year’s menu also comes with the option of adding an alcoholic drink – choose from prosecco, red and white wine – or a box of luxury chocolates. If you don’t drink, you can pay £3 less and opt for a rhubarb and ginger presse, alcohol-free G&T or four glass bottles of Coca-Cola.

Available in-store from 9 February

