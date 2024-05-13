Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Cited as boosting the worldwide rosé market, Whispering Angel has won itself a loyal legion of sippers, thanks to attractive marketing, subtle flavouring and A-lister approval.

Produced deep in Provence, the coveted pale vino became one of the most talked-about tipples after Adele told US Vogue that her supermarket runs during lockdown consisted of ketchup and the cult wine.

“Whispering Angel turned me into a barking dog. It did not make me whisper,” Adele said, referring to her favourite plonk.

And our own wine reviewer seems to agree. The acclaimed tipple earned a spot in our round-up of the best Côtes de Provence rosé wines, where our tester claimed it’s “one of the best” pale vinos around. But with a price tag of £25, it’s also one of the more upmarket rosés on store shelves. Enter, Aldi.

Reportedly offering a similar taste at a fraction of the price, the budget supermarket’s £6.99 Chassaux Et Fils atlantique rosé has been dubbed the perfect dupe for Whispering Angel. Selling out last year after going viral on TikTok, the affordable tipple is now back in stock for summer – and nearly 70 per cent cheaper. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi Chassaux Et Fils atlantique rosé, 75cl: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

( Aldi )

Packaged in a domed bottle with a blue logo and matching striped closure capsule, Aldi’s £6.99 vino looks far more premium than its price tag suggests.

Adele’s go-to tipple is distinguished by its pale hue and notes of red berries, melon and pear – and the same goes for Aldi’s vino. Boasting a base of strawberries, cranberries and a hint of tropical fruit, the budget bottle has been lauded for its fresh flavour.

While Whispering Angel’s rosé is a little stronger at 13 per cent, Aldi is close behind with its 12 per cent wine. With the supermarket’s version costing just £6.99, you can pick up three bottles for less than the price of one Whispering Angel rosé. We’ll cheers to that this summer.

Whispering Angel rose wine, 75cl: £25.45, Amazon.co.uk

( Majestic )

If you fancy sipping the real deal, the Whispering Angel rosé is a summer staple. In our review of the tipple, our tester said “the blend of cinsaut, grenache and vermentino is very pale, very dry, with subtle flavours of orange and/or tangerine, some very restrained red fruits and a flick of dried herbs and spice.”

Whether you’re stocking up for dinner parties or want to indulge during long evenings in the garden, now’s the time to pick up one of Adele’s favourite rosés.

