Cited as boosting the worldwide rosé market, Whispering Angel has won itself a loyal legion of sippers, thanks to attractive marketing, subtle flavouring and A-lister approval.

Produced deep in Provence, the coveted pale vino became the most talked-about tipple of 2021 after Adele told US Vogue that her supermarket runs during lockdown consisted of ketchup and the cult wine.

“Whispering Angel turned me into a barking dog. It did not make me whisper,” Adele said, referring to her favourite plonk.

And our own wine reviewer seems to agree. The acclaimed tipple earned a spot in our round-up of the best Côtes de Provence rosé wines where our tester claimed it’s “one of the best” pale vinos around. But with a price tag of £25, it’s also one of the more upmarket rosés on store shelves. Enter, Aldi.

Reportedly offering a similar taste at a fraction of the price, the budget supermarket’s £7.49 Côtes de Provence rosé has been dubbed the perfect dupe for Whispering Angel. Garnering more than a million views on TikTok so far, the affordable tipple is nearly 70 per cent cheaper. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi specially selected Côtes de Provence rose, 75cl: £7.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The most obvious similarity to the cult Whispering Angel wine is the bottle itself. Packaged in the same attractive sculptured bottle with an elegant label and typography, it’s almost a dead-ringer for its upmarket counterpart.

But their similarities don’t stop at the packaging. Adele’s go-to tipple is distinguished by notes of red berries, melon and pear – and these same ingredients form the base of Aldi’s vino.

While Whispering Angel’s rosé is a little stronger at 13 per cent, Aldi’s is close behind with its 12.5 per cent wine.

With the supermarket’s version costing just £7.49, you can pick up three bottles for the price of one Whispering Angel rosé. We’ll cheers to that.

Buy now

Whispering Angel rose wine, 75cl: £19.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Majestic)

If you fancy sipping the real deal, the Whispering Angel rose is reduced by 20 per cent right now on Amazon.

In our review of the tipple, our tester said “the blend of cinsaut, grenache and vermentino is very pale, very dry, with subtle flavours of orange and/or tangerine, some very restrained red fruits and a flick of dried herbs and spice.”

Whether you’re stocking up for dinner parties or want to indulge during evenings curled up on the sofa, now’s the time to pick up one of Adele’s favourite rosés.

Buy now

