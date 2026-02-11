Asda’s Whispering Angel alternative is now just £7 in time for Valentine’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner (14 February), and for those of us choosing to fan the flames of love at home, we’ve spotted a deal on Asda’s viral Screaming Devil wine, which is sure to get hearts fluttering for fans of rosé.

Screaming Devil rosé has been a viral sensation online since it first landed on shelves in 2024. It’s often likened to the more expensive and incredibly popular Château d'Esclans’s Whispering Angel (was £22, now £18.50, Ocado.com). The latter vino has been dominating the wine market in the UK since its meteoric rise in 2017, thanks to its light and refreshing profile. However, its price tag has made Asda’s alternative an appealing option.

Even better, Screaming Devil is now the cheapest it's ever been, thanks to a deal that has brought the price down from £13 to just £7.

If you’re looking to enjoy a nice bottle of wine this Valentine’s Day, keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the coveted rosé.

Screaming Devil Côtes de Provence rosé 75cl: Was £12.97, now £7, Asda.com

Vintage: 2022

2022 Grape: Garnacha/grenache, cinsault, shiraz/syrah

Garnacha/grenache, cinsault, shiraz/syrah Region: Provence

Provence ABV: 13.5%

This rosé comes from Provence, a region in France known for its precise, sustainable and old-world way of winemaking. If you’re looking for a rosé, Provence is usually a safe bet.

Touted as having mouth-watering notes of white peach, mango, passionfruit and rhubarb, it sounds like the perfect pick for a date night or an evening with friends. What’s more, it’s said to have zesty citrus notes that make the wine oh-so refreshing and morish.

Right now is the perfect time to try it for yourself (or stock up, if you’re already a fan), as it’s reduced by almost £6, making it £11.50 cheaper than Whispering Angel. Cheers to that!

Read our list of the best rosé wines for 2026