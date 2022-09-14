Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Costco might not have been your first choice when it comes to hunting down Apple deals, but ignoring the wholesaler would mean missing out on a great MacBook pro deal we’ve just found.

The deal is for Apple’s 16in current-generation MacBook pro laptop, complete with M1 pro chip, 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage.

New Apple computers rarely get discounts, but Costco must be feeling generous, as this specific model of MacBook pro is reduced by £330 from its regula retail price of £2,599 to £2,269.

The discount is available to everyone, not just Costco members, and applies to the laptop in both its silver and space-grey colour options. It also comes with a free two-year warranty, and Costco aims to deliver within two working days.

Apple MacBook pro 16in: Was £2,599, now £2,269, Costco.co.uk

(Apple)

Processor : Apple M1 pro

: Apple M1 pro Memory : 16GB

: 16GB Storage : 1TB

: 1TB Display : 16in

: 16in Rating: 10/10

Released less than a year ago, in October 2021, this model of MacBook pro is Apple’s current 16in offering. It is powered by the company’s own M1 pro chip with a 10-core processor and 16-core graphic processor. It has a substantial 16GB of memory and 1TB of speedy solid-state storage.

Arguably the most impressive statistic for this MacBook pro is Apple’s claimed battery life of a massive 21 hours, largely thanks to the energy efficiency of that in-house processor.

In our review of the laptop, we gave it a rating of 10/10, with our reviewer saying: “Apple’s new MacBook pro is a radical update, from the slick, classy design to the rethought keyboard and eye-poppingly brilliant display, from the addition of useful connectors to the joyous return of MagSafe charging… it is a country mile ahead of the competition.”

Available in two colour options of silver and space grey, this configuration of MacBook pro usually costs £2,599, but at Costco that price has been cut by an impressive £330, giving you plenty of money to invest in accessories, such as a desktop monitor.

Want to know more about the 2021 MacBook pro? Read our review, where we gave the laptop 10/10