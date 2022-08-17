Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Don’t shout “Alexa” too loud, because this rare, limited time deal on the Amazon Echo dot 4th generation smart speaker is still available, and we don’t know how long it’s going to last.

The price of the current generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling it for just £9.99 when you buy the smart speaker with a month’s worth of Amazon Music at the same time. That means you’ll pay just £19.99 for the entire package, or £18.99 if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber – you lucky lot get £1 knocked off for free.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and then cancel it once you’ve bought the Echo dot and Amazon Music Unlimited bundle deal. You won’t be charged for Amazon Prime if you do this, but you’ll still get an Echo dot and Amazon Music Unlimited for £18.99.

There are a few caveats, however. This deal is only available to new customers who don’t yet have an Echo smart speaker, and you need to be a new subscriber to Amazon Music Unlimited as well. So, if you’ve already got an Echo device in your home that’s registered to your Amazon account or you’ve used Amazon Music in the past, including free trials, you won’t be able to take part.

A word of caution though, if you are eligible and don’t want to continue your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription after your first month, make sure to cancel the subscription before the next billing date.

So how long will this deal be available? This offer was actually supposed to end on 15 August, but it seems like it’s still live, so we’d get a move on if it interests you.

Amazon Echo dot 4th gen and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited: From £18.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

The price of the current-generation Echo dot smart speaker has been reduced by a massive 68 per cent with this Amazon Music Unlimited bundle deal, saving you £40.

Just like other gadgets in the Echo smart speaker range, the Echo dot features the all-knowing Alexa voice assistant. You can use it to play music, set timers, drop in and call other Amazon Echo users, control smart home devices, play games, access apps and much, much more.

This deal covers the Echo dot 4th gen in all three colour variants: glacial white, charcoal and twilight blue and effectively drops the price of the speaker to just £9.99. Bargain! Plus, if you’re wondering if the Echo dot found is the best choice for you, it found its way onto our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our writer saying that “if you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, it is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem”.

Not used Amazon’s Music Unlimited before? All you need to know is that it is the company’s premium music streaming service. When you subscribe to Unlimited, you get 90 million songs in HD and millions of songs in Ultra HD. It also features a catalogue of spatial audio, Dolby Atmos and 360-degree audio tracks, which work great when connected to a pair of wireless earbuds or wireless headphones which support it.

Amazon Music Unlimited works seamlessly with any Echo device, including the Echo dot 4th gen, so if you’ve been tempted in the past, take this as your sign to invest.

Buy the Echo dot 4th gen in glacial white

Buy the Echo dot 4th gen in charcoal

Buy the Echo dot 4th gen in twilight blue

Looking for a portable wireless speaker? We’ve hand-picked our favourite Bluetooth speakers for your summer adventures