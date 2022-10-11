Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There are three new Echo dot smart speakers on the way. But before you utter the words “Alexa, get me a 5th gen dot, pronto”, wait a second, because last year’s 4th gen model has just been discounted by a whopping 60 per cent.

The 4th generation Echo dot, which was released last year, usually retails for £49.99, but Amazon is selling the black colourway for just £19.99. The last time we saw the 4th-gen Amazon Echo dot plummet to this price was on Amazon Prime Day in July, so we’re not surprised the deal is matched for the retailer’s second sale event.

It’s the first time Amazon has hosted its Prime Early Access Sale – basically round two of Amazon Prime Day. And besides the Echo dot speaker, there are many more deals to be had across Amazon’s own product range, whether you’re looking for a Kindle or a Fire Stick.

While the 5th gen Echo dot is said to have double the bass, as well as a new room-temperature sensor and a touch-enabled pad on the top, we’re not expecting a discount this Prime Day, seeing as it launches on 20 October. You can pre-order the new model for £54.99.

But if you want to take advantage of the limited-time deal on the 4th gen Echo dot, we’ve got all the juicy details.

Amazon Echo dot 4th gen: From £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

The price of the 4th gen Echo dot smart speaker has been reduced by a massive 60 per cent, with the Prime Early Access Sale deal saving you £30.

Just like other gadgets in the Echo smart-speaker range, the Echo dot features the all-knowing Alexa voice assistant. You can use it to play music, set timers, drop in and call other Amazon Echo users, control smart home devices, play games, access apps and much more.

This deal covers the Echo dot 4th gen in charcoal, as the glacier white option is currently unavailable. If you’re wondering whether the Echo dot is the best choice for you, it found its way into our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our writer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, it is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”

