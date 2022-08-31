Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A basic manual toothbrush will always beat an electric on things like price, charge and portability, however, there’s a reason dentists recommend you go electric in the morning.

Quite simply, the performance of a powered brush head can’t be beaten and the rapidly moving bristles can make up for the inadequacies in technique that we all suffer from when we manually brush. They can more effectively remove debris and bacteria on the surface, in between teeth and at the gum line to leave behind clean, healthy teeth.

Electric brushes can be broadly broken down into sonic and oscillating, which refers to how the brush head is powered and how it cleans the teeth. Sonic brushes use vibrations, with tens of thousands of pulses every second; while oscillating brushes rotate clockwise and anti-clockwise at similarly high speeds.

They will both get the job done, so which technology you choose often comes down to personal preference. Although, according to our testing group, an oscillating brush is closer to the sensation of manual brushing, while sonic products feel very powerful in the mouth.

Of course, one of the main advantages of electric brushing is the advanced functionality in terms of different brushing modes for different results (sensitive, whitening, etc.), timers to let you know how long you’ve been brushing for, pacers to let you know when to move on to a different area and even dedicated apps that help you improve technique.

However, all that tech is useless without the battery life to back it up, which is why we were keen to know how the advertised charge time stood up in real life testing, brushing for the recommended two minutes, night and day.

A good electric toothbrush should be able to provide teeth with a satisfying, deep clean without being too harsh on gums and offer value, effortless charging and portability; so, here’s a run-down of the brushes we feel are well worth retiring your manual for.

How we tested

We handed all our brushes over to a family of five, all with very different brushing needs. Within the family there was gingivitis, a brace wearer, and the need for some whitening, and all the testers admitted that they rarely had a clean bill of health after a trip to the dentist.

We asked them all to rate the brushes on how thorough and comfortable the cleaning action of each product was and how confident the brush made them feel that their teeth were being deep-cleaned, so that their next trip to the dentist wouldn’t be so traumatic.

The best electric toothbrushes for 2022 are: