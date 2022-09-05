9 best paper shredders for quick document disposal at home

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

First thing’s first: shredding is no longer something done by shady business magnates and heads of multinational conglomerates. At a time when identity theft and bank fraud is at an all-time high, it’s never been more important to dispose of confidential documents in the right way, and that’s where shredders come in.

Most paper shredders for home use are of the cross-cut variety, which means they use two sets of serrated blades, fitted in opposite directions to each other, to shred documents. The shredded pieces will be much smaller than the pieces produced by strip-cut shredders, which are (thankfully) few and far between these days.

To put it into perspective, the most basic cross-cut shredder will slice a piece of A4 paper into around 200 pieces, while strip-cut shredders will generally slice and dice your piece of paper into just 40 pieces, which means you wouldn’t need to be a jigsaw pro to piece that particular piece of paper back together.

For this review, we’re focusing on shredders for home offices. Depending on the sensitivity of the documents you’re destroying, consider looking out for the P number, which denotes the shredder’s security rating. Most shredders designed for home use have a P3 or P4 rating. The P number simply relates to the number of pieces a document is shredded into, and generally P3 or P4 will be sufficient, although if it’s not advertised, make a note of the number of pieces each piece of paper is cut into. However, remember a higher P number will mean more pieces, which is better for security, but means you’ll need more capacity.

If you’re planning on shredding large numbers of documents at one time, an auto-feed function could prove useful. We’re also fans of shredders with silent modes for those late-night shredding sessions, and machines with anti-jam functionality can be a godsend too – the blades will automatically stop and reverse (thereby ejecting the blockage) when too many sheets of paper are inserted.

How we tested

We didn’t have to look far to find a wealth of documents that should have been sliced into scraps months ago. In fact, it was slightly scary to discover just how many sensitive documents we had strewn around our home – everything from bank statements (one of which was found down the back of the couch) to vaccination certificates, both of which would have been good starting points for anybody attempting identity fraud, had they found these documents in our bins.

We also shredded a wide range of other items (within reason – our driving license had a lucky escape during one particularly frenzied shredder test session). Credit cards (expired ones, to be clear) and documents held together with large paper clips were all pushed into the blades of our shredders, and we spent more time than we care to remember analysing the size, shape and quantity of the resulting shreds. We should also warn you that shredding, it turns out, is rather addictive.

The best paper shredders for 2022 are: