While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design.

We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, frantically tried to connect one to the back of the computer. All the while being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you shortsightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.

No more. The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular, almost consigning its poor wired relative to the dustbin.

It’s easier to use and much more versatile, usually with the option to print directly from tablets or smartphones alongside your desktop. Printer apps have improved dramatically too, now linking up seamlessly with Google Cloud printing and Apple AirPrint.

Buying the printer is one thing, but be aware of ink costs. Most brands insist on using their own cartridges, and prices for these can vary substantially, so be sure to factor this into any purchase.

How we tested

We tested a range of wireless printers from some of the biggest household names. We were looking for printers that were easy to set up, printed fast and were cost effective too. Here’s what we found...

The best home printers in 2022 are:

Best overall – Epson ecotank et 2710: £240, Ao.com

– Epson ecotank et 2710: £240, Ao.com Best black and white printer – Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer: £199.99, Box.co.uk

– Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer: £199.99, Box.co.uk Best Epson printer – Epson expression premium XP-7100: £169.99, Zoro.co.uk

– Epson expression premium XP-7100: £169.99, Zoro.co.uk Best portable printer for smartphones – Canon selphy square QX10: £149.99, Very.co.uk

– Canon selphy square QX10: £149.99, Very.co.uk Best for professional printing at home – HP officejet pro 7720 A3: £280.15, Amazon.co.uk

– HP officejet pro 7720 A3: £280.15, Amazon.co.uk Best compact printer – Epson expression premium XP-6100: £154.97, Amazon.co.uk

– Epson expression premium XP-6100: £154.97, Amazon.co.uk Best for the home office – HP officeJet pro 9020: £286.80, Printerbase.co.uk

Home printer FAQs Do you need a single-function printer or an all-in-one? If you’re working from home, an all-in-one (or multifunction) printer can save on precious desk space, but there are reasons why you might prefer a single-function printer. If you’re planning on printing a large number of documents at once or printing very regularly, it could be quicker and more cost-effective to invest in a dedicated laser printer with no scanning or faxing capability. Also bear in mind that your smartphone can scan to PDF, and that you probably can’t remember the last time you needed to send a fax. That said, most of the best consumer-level inkjet printers are now multifunction by default. Even if you never plan on scanning, it’s more useful to choose a printer based on its other features: its size, capacity, whether it’s front-loading (and so requires less room), and whether it can print on both sides of the page. Should you buy third-party ink or refill kits? Printer ink is infamously more expensive than gold, caviar and vintage champagne, so it’s no surprise that many consumers turn to cheaper third-party ink and compatible cartridges to keep their printer running. These are usually the very same branded cartridges, simply refilled with fresh ink and sold under a different name. Just because they’re cheaper doesn’t mean they’re of inferior quality. Printer manufacturers might clutch their pearls and insist otherwise, but third-party ink from a reputable brand won’t damage your printer, void your warranty or impact the quality of your prints. In most cases, a third-party cartridge will perform just as well as a more expensive one bought from the printer’s manufacturer. Amazon is a major retailer that sells refill ink, offering a multitude of options for Canon, HP, Lexmark, and other leading brands. If you’re signed up to a Prime membership, which costs £7.99 a month or £79.99 annually, you’ll have access to unlimited next-day delivery, which will come in handy if you run out of ink unexpectedly and need to print important paperwork. There’s also printer-specific retailers such as Cartridgepeople.com that are a one-stop shop for all your printer needs, so you can pick up new ink refills, paper and stationery in one shop. It also offers free delivery on everything. Should you buy a refurbished printer? You should avoid buying a refurbished printer if you can. Printers are complex machines with many moving parts, and every last one of them is looking for an excuse to jam. The insides become worn down or gummed up with toner or ink over time, even – or sometimes especially – if the printer isn’t being used. Generally speaking, new printers are sold at a low price to lock customers into a brand of ink, so the cost savings of buying a refurbished, consumer-level printer aren’t worth the potential problems further down the line. If you do decide to buy a refurbished printer, check for a guarantee, recertification or fresh warranty from the manufacturer. Wireless printers at a glance Wireless printer Print / scan / copy Size Print speed Paper capacity Paper size Connectivity Epson ecotank ET-2710 All 375mm x 347mm x 179mm 14 to 35ppm 100 sheets Up to A4 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer Print 438mm x 283mm x 519mm Up to 30ppm 250 sheets Up to A4 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Epson expression premium XP-7100 All 390mm x 339mm x 183mm 11-16ppm 100 sheets Up to A4 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, SD card Canon selphy square QX10 Print 102mm x 143mm x 31mm 43 seconds per photo 20 sheets Polaroid size Wi-Fi HP officejet pro 7720 A3 All 584mm x 444mm x 306mm 18-34ppm 250 sheets Up to A3 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Epson expression premium XP-6100 All 349mm x 340mm x 142mm 11-15ppm 100 sheets Up to A4 USB, Wi-Fi HP officeJet pro 9020 All 437mm x 396mm x 318mm 20-39ppm 250 sheets Up to A4 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi The verdict: Wireless printers Your decision really depends on what you want from a printer. For a wireless printer that does everything you ask of it, produces high-quality mono and colour prints, saves on ink price and is better for the planet, the Epson ecotank ET-2710 is the best option. However, for a home office printer that prints black and white at an astounding pace, the Brother HL-L2350DW mono laser printer is perfect. Voucher codes For discounts on printers and more home tech, try the links below: Currys discount codes

