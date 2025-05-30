Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to wireless earbuds, there’s really nothing quite as good as Apple’s AirPods Pro. There’s a reason why I choose them as my go-to headphones – great noise-cancelling, spectacular sound and comfortable. But the issue is (as with a lot of great tech), they don’t come cheap.

Right now, the second-generation AirPods Pro will set you back around £189 at most retailers. However, I’ve just spotted a deal from OnBuy that stopped me in my tracks. The earbuds are reduced to an all-time low of £166.

But, the savings don’t stop there, as you’ll also get £16.60 in cashback when you buy the headphones from the retailer. This can be used on your next order to help you save on even more gadgets. The additional saving means the price of the AirPods have plummed to £149.40.

Still need convincing? Keep reading to find out why these headphones are a tried-and-tested favourite with our tech team at The Independent.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £165.99, OnBuy.com

( Apple )

Compared to its predecessors, the AirPods Pro 2 offer better noise cancellation, increased battery life with up to six hours of listening time and improvements in audio quality. Tech critic, David Phelan, put these features to the test in his Apple AirPods Pro 2 review and found the sound quality “pretty impressive” with noise-cancelling that “was good enough to reduce continuous sounds such as engine noise on a train”.

To help you get the best sound isolation, there are four sizes of silicone tips plus personalised spatial audio. The latter is a clever feature that uses the camera on your iPhone to adjust the audio depending the way your ear looks. If you’ve got a tablet or MacBook, the personalised settings will carry across to these devices too.

Apple’s wireless earbuds come with USB-C charging, and if you have a MagSafe charger you can use this to charge them too.

It’s rare for the AirPods Pro 2 to drop in price, so now is a good time to snap up this deal. You don’t have long though, as it’s only available until 11:59pm on Monday 2 June.

