The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best wireless earbuds around, but they’re rarely ever on sale. Whenever the AirPods Pro 2 do get a discount, it’s often by a measly £5, but we’ve just spotted one of the lowest prices on the earbuds yet.

The all-new AirPods, which were released in September last year, received a pretty impressive £20 discount on Black Friday last November, but the earbuds have never dropped that low since.

Now, Amazon has reduced it back down to £229.99 – just 99p shy of its all-time low price from a few months ago, making now one of the best times to invest in the noise-cancelling earbuds, if you haven’t done so already.

The audio quality is better, the noise-cancelling performance has been improved, the battery life is longer, and yes, finally, you can control the volume without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket. Here’s how you can cop the deal on the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £249, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds offer extra features over the previous AirPods pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app.

“The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” noted The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added.

“And there’s a new control mechanism for adjusting the playback volume – swiping the stem of the earbud. It’s tricky to learn but effective once you have,” Phelan said. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

Buy now

