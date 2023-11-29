The Apple AirPods pro price has plummeted to an all-time low

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ahead of Christmas, the price of Apple’s AirPods pro 2 have plummeted to just £199, taking the wildly popular earbuds down to their lowest-ever price.

The second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds, which were released late last year, were initially discounted for Black Friday, but they’re still on sale now. We’ve never seen them fall below £200 before, so this is a first for the noise-cancelling buds.

The second-generation AirPods pro earbuds have better audio quality, the noise-cancelling performance has been improved, the battery life is longer, and, yes, finally, you can control the volume without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket.

They’ve recently been updated with new audio features too, such as adaptive noise control, which listens to your environment to adjust the level of noise cancellation and conversation awareness, which lowers the volume and increases transparency mode when you start talking. Here’s how you can cop the deal on the AirPods Pro 2.

Read more: Best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The AirPods pro earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

They also featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds, with our tester noting they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”. It “uses the camera on the iPhone to work out what you can hear best from the way your ear looks and can adjust the audio accordingly”. They added that the faster chip in the earbuds has improved the sound quality.

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now’s the time to snap them up, as they’ve been reduced to their lowest-ever price.

