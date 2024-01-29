Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been a couple of months since we last saw Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro 2 earbuds receive a discount. The price of the tech giant’s earbuds have been hovering stubbornly at their regular price since the end of November, with no reductions in sight – until now.

The second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds, which were released in late 2022 have fallen to just £199. That’s their lowest-ever price. We’ve only ever seen them fall below £200 once before, and that was during Black Friday last year.

The most recent premium earbuds from Apple have better audio quality, noise-cancelling performance and battery life, and yes, finally, you can control the volume without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket. What’s more, at the end of last year, they were updated with two new audio features – adaptive noise control and conversation awareness.

With adaptive noise control, your AirPods Pro listen to your environment and adjust the level of noise cancellation based on what it hears, while conversation awareness lowers the volume and increases transparency mode when you start speaking. Here’s how you can cop the best deal on the AirPods Pro 2.

Read more: Best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The AirPods pro earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised our tech critic David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

They also featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds, with our tester noting they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”. It “uses the camera on the iPhone to work out what you can hear best from the way your ear looks and can adjust the audio accordingly”. They added that the faster chip in the earbuds has improved the sound quality.

The AirPods Pro 2 also received a new USB-C charging case with the launch of the iPhone 15 last year, meaning you can reverse charge your AirPods on the go using just your iPhone. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now’s the time to snap them up, as they’ve been reduced to their lowest-ever price.

