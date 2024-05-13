Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been a couple of months since we last saw Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro 2 earbuds receive a discount. The price of the tech giant’s earbuds fell to just £189 in late February, but the deal didn’t hang around for very long.

Now, they’ve received another hefty discount. The second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds, which were released in late 2022, have fallen to just £199, a price the AirPods reached during Black Friday last year.

The most recent premium earbuds from Apple have better audio quality, noise-cancelling performance and longer battery life, but the biggest quality of life improvement has to be its new volume control, letting you adjust the volume without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket. What’s more, at the end of last year, they were updated with two new audio features – adaptive noise control and a conversation awareness mode.

Adaptive noise control is a feature that adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on the sound in your environment, while conversation awareness lowers the volume and increases transparency mode when you start speaking. This is a limited time deal, so the price drop won’t be sticking around for long.

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

The AirPods pro earbuds offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model,” praised our tech critic David Phelan in his review. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, say, to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” he added. “Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

They also featured in our review of the best wireless earbuds, with our tester noting they “fit the ear well and stay put securely, and there are now four sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure decent sound isolation”. It “uses the camera on the iPhone to work out what you can hear best from the way your ear looks and can adjust the audio accordingly”. They added that the faster chip in the earbuds has improved the sound quality.

The AirPods Pro 2 also received a new USB-C charging case with the launch of the iPhone 15 last year, meaning you can reverse charge your AirPods on the go using just your iPhone. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, now’s the time to snap them up.

