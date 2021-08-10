There are two types of noise cancellation: passive and active. Passive noise cancellation (PNC, or sound isolation) is a physical element, whereby the shape of the headphones dictates how much ambient sound can sneak in. PNC can be enough for many people, as headphone designs are more sophisticated than ever, and designers regularly conceive of ingenious ways of putting a barrier between your ear and the outside world. This is, therefore, the most effective way of protecting your ears against loud, sudden noises, such as explosions or jet engines.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) brings tech into the equation. A series of microphones within the headphones listen out for any nuisance noise in your surroundings. Then, speakers match the frequencies of those sounds, cancelling out this noise and giving you the blissful sound of silence. ANC technology usually needs a few moments to settle and note the various sounds in your surroundings, working most efficiently in settings with consistent ambient sound.

This technical magic does have a slight downside. As ANC senses external frequencies and negates them by matching them in your ears, this has an effect on the music you’re listening to: after all, tracks will most likely have frequencies that match with the outside world. Usually, this doesn’t affect the listening experience hugely, but means that investing in good quality noise-cancelling headphones is a must.

Not all ANC headphones and earphones are created equal, of course, with various degrees of success across the market. No headphones cancel out all noise (yet), but to most ears, this doesn’t really matter – it’s an odd sensation to look down at yourself typing, only to hear nothing coming back at you. And the less said about people sneaking up on you, the better. No need for tiptoes.

There are many brands that now offer genuinely good noise cancellation, along with quality sound output. After hours of testing, and getting sick of at least three of our favourite albums, we’ve put together a list that’ll please any ear.

How we tested

When testing noise-cancelling headphones, it’s important to try each pair in a variety of scenarios, some more obvious than others. Yes, we tested them in busy cafés and beside main roads, but we also took care to test ANC (where applicable), for instance, in a quiet room. This is due to ANC’s tendency to sometimes emit a small hiss when working, something that could begin to grate on your nerves after a while in an empty office. We tested each pair of headphones by accosting them with a smorgasbord of different audio sources: from the deep rumbles of Billie Eilish’s “bury a friend”, to the complicated delicacy of Jacob Collier’s “Flow Freely”, with Yo-Yo Ma, Childish Gambino and Kaho Nakamura thrown into the mix. We made sure to listen to our favourite podcasts to check for vocal clarity, and rang friends and family so much to test microphone quality that nobody wanted to Zoom us for a month.

The best noise-cancelling headphones for 2021 are:

Best overall – Bose noise-cancelling headphones 700: £249, Johnlewis.com

Is noise cancelling bad for ears? Some people experience a little dizziness or a vacuum effect when first wearing ANC headphones, as the technology removes sound and frequencies that our brains would expect to hear or feel. This isn't harming your hearing at all. In fact, noise-cancelling headphones can actually protect against hearing loss, dampening external noise instead of having you just turn the volume up to potentially dangerous levels. The verdict: Noise-cancelling headphones This was one of the hardest decisions we've had to make. Each pair we tested had its own superior elements, from Apple's signature sound, to Sony's complete package and battery life, to Sennheiser's audio intricacy. However, if we focus on the noise cancelling capabilities of each, along with the price, the Bose NC 700s edge the race: they really do seem to shut out everything bar a jet engine, and produce a beautiful sound to boot.

Looking for more headphone recommendations? Here's our list of the best wireless headphones in 2021

