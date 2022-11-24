Jump to content

Save 30% on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7+ 2-in-1 laptop bundle offer

Get up to £480 off a new laptop bundle with this deal

Advertisement feature
Thursday 24 November 2022 12:58
(Microsoft)

With Black Friday in full swing, here’s an offer from Microsoft you won’t want to miss.

The brand is offering its Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro Type Cover with a 30 per cent discount for a limited time.

The Surface Pro 7+ (was £1229, now £749, Microsoft.com) is Microsoft’s flagship device designed for business use.

It was released last year and features an 11th-generation Intel processor, as well as an advertised battery life of 15 hours.

With the addition of the Surface Pro Type Cover that enables a full keyboard experience, you can save up to £480 in the bundle offer.

Find out more about the company’s 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid and how to take advantage of the offer below.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for Business: Was £1299, now £749, Microsoft.com

(Microsoft )

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for Business is the company’s hybrid laptop device designed for professional use. It features a 12.3in PixelSense display and has a 2-in-1 design with a built-in kickstand, meaning you can use it as a laptop, a tablet, a digital canvas or a docked workstation. It supports 4G LTE with eSIM and nano SIM options, making it a suitable solution for hybrid working.

As part of the deal, Microsoft is bundling in the Surface Pro Type Cover, which features backlit keys, optimum spacing for fast, fluid typing and a large trackpad for precise control and navigation. It’s a laptop keyboard that will also keep your display protected when you’re carting it around.

Receive free 2-3 business day shipping, free returns and free technical phone assistance for the first 90 days after the purchase of a Surface device.

Buy now

Head to Microsoft.com and shop the limited-time offer now

T&Cs apply. The promotion runs from 14 November until 4 December. For full information, head to Microsoft.com

