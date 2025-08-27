Apple Watch Series 11 release date revealed – here’s what we know so far

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s official: Apple is set to reveal the all-new iPhone 17 on 9 September with a livestreamed event kicking off at 6pm BST. As well as showing off the new phone, the tech giant is also set to launch the Apple Watch Series 11, and fans are hoping for something bigger and better than the slightly disappointing Apple Watch Series 10.

Essentially just an iterative upgrade, the Apple Watch Series 10 looked practically identical to the Apple Watch Series 9, with just a slightly bigger, sharper display, a thinner and lighter design and sleep apnoea alerts. But could the Apple Watch Series 11 do better?

While rumours about the upcoming smartwatch are thin on the ground, suggesting that it might not be a ground-breaking update here’s what we know so far, from release date to features.

Apple Watch Series 11 release date

Ever since Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 2 in 2016, the company has unveiled each new Apple Watch in September alongside the iPhone.

That makes it highly likely we’ll see the watch at Apple’s 9 September event, with pre-orders for both the iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 11 expected to go live on Friday 12 September. An official release date should follow on Friday 19 September.

Apple Watch Series 11 price

Right now, there aren’t any leaks about the Apple Watch Series 11’s price, but we expect it to start at £399 for the 42mm model, £429 for the 46mm model, increasing to £499 and £529, respectively, for the models with cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 11 design and features

While there’s been little word on the Apple Watch Series 11’s design, ahead of the launch of the Series 10, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that Apple was working on a special anniversary edition of the Apple Watch, called the Series X, and said it could be released in 2024 or 2025. There would be a thinner case and a new magnetic band attachment system, making it easier to attach new straps to your watch.

The Series 10 did get a thinner case, but there was no new magnetic band system or a Series X. Will this be the year for that new redesign? Here’s hoping. There are, however, a couple of rumours about the Series 11’s features.

In late 2023, Gurman claimed that Apple was working on blood pressure monitoring for an upcoming Apple Watch. This was predicted to launch on the Apple Watch Series 10, but he said in March this year that Apple had been running into issues when testing the technology.

While it wouldn’t give you exact systolic and diastolic measurements, it could give you hypertension alerts and track whether your blood pressure was going up or down. If Apple is still finding blood pressure monitoring difficult to implement, it still might not arrive in time for inclusion on the Series 11.

And it looks like Apple has also solved its blood oxygen monitoring problem. The feature was removed on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 10 due to patent disputes, but it was finally resolved earlier this month, so blood oxygen monitoring will be back on the cards for Series 11.

Besides that, it looks like it’s going to be another fairly iterative upgrade. Future Apple Watch models could be far more exciting, however.

In March, Gurman stated that Apple was working on developing an Apple Watch with built-in cameras that would launch in 2027. According to the leaker, it wouldn’t be used for FaceTime, but for Apple’s visual intelligence features, letting a user point their watch at things in their environment to get on-wrist information about them, such as a shop’s opening times or the name of a plant in the wild.

The Apple insider also revealed later that month that Apple’s ongoing mission to bring non-invasive glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch was still in the works, but that it was many years away from reality. According to Gurman, a proof-of-concept was engineered in 2023, but it was still too big to put into an Apple Watch. There are reportedly hundreds of engineers working on the project.

Apple Watch Series 11 specs

Apple updates the chip inside the Apple Watch every year, and we’re pretty certain an S11 chip is going to power the upcoming Apple Watch Series 11. While we don’t know anything about it yet, the smartwatch will probably run faster and help increase its battery life.

In December last year, Gurman claimed that MediaTek had been picked to supply the modems for future Apple Watches in 2025, finally bringing 5G speeds to the wearable. The current Intel modems only use LTE connectivity, but MediaTek’s modem uses 5G RedCap, a service specifically built for wearables.

