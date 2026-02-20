The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best wireless chargers for fast, cable-free charging
I found the best wireless chargers for your home, car and beyond
Isn’t it annoying when you’re fumbling around for your phone’s charging cable at your nightstand or desk, only to discover that it’s fallen on the floor? Now you’ve got to scurry behind the table, fumbling through cobwebs and crumbs for that pesky wire. Cables and sockets can also easily pick up dust, clogging your ports with dirt and hindering its charging ability.
A wireless charger fixes these problems immediately. Not only do they provide a more convenient charging method, but they can also help reduce wear and tear on your charging ports. Some can even charge multiple devices simultaneously, so you don’t have to choose whether to top up your dying phone, smartwatch or wireless earbuds, with wireless charging stands, mounts, docks and more.
However, there’s no one size fits all when it comes to wireless chargers, and the best ones generally depend on where you use them and what devices you have. I’ve stress-tested a number of wireless chargers, and I’ve hand-picked the very best for every single device below.
The best wireless chargers for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Belkin 3-in-1 magnetic charging dock: £109.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget buy– ESR magnetic charging pad: £17.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best compact model – Anker 3-in-1 wireless charging station: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for iPhone – Apple magsafe charger: £49, Argos.co.uk
- Best for travel – Belkin 2-in-1 foldable magnetic charger: £49.99, Argos.co.uk
How I tested
As a tech writer with more than 15 years of experience, I know what to look for in a wireless charger. For this review, I tested models by plugging in a variety of common devices, such as smartphones and earbud cases, testing their charge performance, build quality, design and cooling features (if any). I’ve tested most of these wireless chargers with a Samsung Galaxy S24+ and an iPhone 15, which is compatible with Qi charging but not Qi2-enabled, as well as my Mous MagSafe case.
1Belkin 3-in-1 magnetic charging dock
- Best wireless charger overall
- Wireless charging standard Qi2
- Maximum wireless output 25W
- Cable length 1.5m
- Dimensions 116.96mm x 86.4mm x 102.68mm
- Weight 545g
- Simultaneous charging Yes, three devices at once
- Why we love it
- Solid base
- Cooling fan
- Comes with plug
- Take note
- Expensive
This Qi2 25W charger looks and feels the part on an office desk, with a reassuringly weighty base, metal arm and 90-degree rotating charge pad for your phone. It also features two other pads for your earbuds case and watch, and its design can support all three while saving precious desk space, so it’s also great for nightstands. And to keep your phone cool during charging, there’s an integrated fan that’s whisper quiet, something few chargers can boast.
The rotating hinge has the ideal balance of rigidity versus give, and you can remove your phone easily without unsettling the base. The charger also comes with a fabric charging wire and feels pretty solid.
Just note that, for its multiple pads and premium design, it’s quite a bit more expensive than other chargers, but it does look really smart to have in the office.
It took around 2 hours and 18 minutes for my Samsung Galaxy S24+ to charge from 25 per cent until full, while Qi2 25W-enabled phones can reportedly charge from 0 to 50 per cent in just 25 minutes.
2ESR magnetic charging pad
- Best budget wireless charger
- Wireless charging standard Qi2
- Maximum wireless output 15W
- Cable length 1.5m
- Dimensions 60 x 60 x 7.3 mm
- Weight 62g
- Simultaneous charging No
- Why we love it
- Long nylon cable
- Excellent value
- Take note
- No stand
- Tops out at 15W
This cheap and cheerful wireless charger might have a low price tag, but it’s got a fair bit going for it. Simply plonk your device onto the magnetic pad, and you’re good to go. The magnet itself is strong, and you’re able to use your phone with your thumbs, which isn’t really practical with traditional charging stands.
However, without a stand, you don’t have any leverage to push the phone off against, meaning removing your device is a two-handed deal. And while the charger provides a secure mount, I’d have liked a rubberised or thicker pad so you can extract your device more easily, and its glossy surface also serves as a magnet for finger smudges. Still, the extra-long flexible fabric cable is a welcome touch.
With its low, low price, it’s an excellent jumping-off point if you want a wireless charger without breaking the bank.
It took around 2 hours and 18 minutes for my Samsung Galaxy S24+ to charge from 25 per cent until it reached 100 per cent. Just be warned, while it supports Qi2 wireless charging, it tops out at 15W instead of the higher-standard 25W Qi2 charging. I also felt my phone getting noticeably warmer while charging.
3Anker MagSafe compatible 3-in-1 wireless charging station
- Best compact wireless charger
- Wireless charging standard Qi
- Maximum wireless output 15W
- Cable length 1.5m
- Dimensions 60 x 60 x 35mm
- Weight 410g
- Simultaneous charging Yes, three devices at once
- Why we love it
- Very compact
- Comes with plug and travel adaptors
- Take note
- Base lacks grip
- No 25W charging
From the outset, I’m impressed by this foldable yet uber-compact Qi2 charger, which is great if you need to travel extremely light. Its three charging pads are linked by high-quality silicone bands, and when you’re done charging, the whole thing magnetically clips together and folds into the size of an earbuds case, ready to slip into a pocket or handbag. Plus, its matte plastic design feels nice in the hands and is resistant to grubby fingerprints.
The charging station also comes with a plug and various travel adaptors, so Anker really wants it to be your travel companion for your smart essentials. However, note that there’s no 25W charging, and the unit also lacks silicone feet, so it can shift about when you’re adding and removing devices, but it’s a minor quibble.
From a 25 per cent battery, my Samsung Galaxy S24+ took under 2 hours and 20 minutes to fully charge.
4Apple MagSafe charger
- Best wireless charger for iPhone
- Wireless charging standard MagSafe
- Maximum wireless output 25W
- Cable length 2m
- Dimensions 55.5 x 55.5 x 45mm
- Weight 46g
- Simultaneous charging No
- Why we love it
- Minimalist, lightweight design
- Long, high-quality fabric cable
- Take note
- Only compatible with MagSafe devices
- Expensive
Apple’s official wireless charger hasn’t fallen far from the tech giant’s tree, with a premium yet minimalist design, a brushed aluminium base that resists dust and fingerprints and a rubberised pad to protect the phone. Its braided cable also feels very high quality, and at 2m, it’s long enough for most settings. Still, be wary that this version has a hefty price tag. The 1m cable is cheaper, but this option doesn’t offer much leeway.
It makes total sense as a purchase if you’re locked into Apple’s product ecosystem, but as you may expect, it won’t work with non-MagSafe devices.
It should offer faster 25W wireless charging for compatible iPhone 16 and 17s, bumping your battery to 50 per cent in around 30 minutes, while older iPhones can still get reasonably swift 15W. I charged my iPhone 15 from 25 to 100 per cent in just under 2 hours.
5Belkin 2-in-1 foldable magnetic charger
- Best wireless charger for travel
- Wireless charging standard Qi2
- Maximum wireless output 25W
- Cable length 1.5m
- Dimensions 106 x 59 x 23mm
- Weight 146g
- Simultaneous charging Yes, two devices at once
- Why we love it
- Compact
- Foldable design for portability
- Take note
- Obscures earbud case charge light
- Can be tricky to open
The compact form factor of this charger makes it great for travel and hot-desking, and if you need to pack light, it collapses into the size of a pack of playing cards. Once it’s opened, you have access to a second charging pad for an earbuds case, so it’s super compact for a dual charger, even if you can’t see the case’s charging light due to it being behind your phone.
Thanks to its decent design and tiny frame, I’d be very happy taking this away with me on longer haul trips. It feels light and sturdy enough that the charger will never close when accommodating a phone, even if its longer profile makes it a little wobbly at its sides. Still, with its curved, smooth edges and strong hinge, I sometimes found it tricky to open.
From a 25 per cent battery, my Samsung Galaxy S24+ took 2 hours 18 minutes to fully charge, and it should take Qi2-enabled phones just 34 minutes to go from 0 to 50 per cent.
6Anker Prime wireless car charger
- Best wireless charger for cars
- Wireless charging standard Qi2
- Maximum wireless output 25W
- Cable length 1m
- Dimensions 93 x 60 x 88mm
- Weight 149g
- Simultaneous charging No
- Why we love it
- 25W charging for compatible phones
- Robust build quality
- Phone cooling
- Take note
- Obstructive design
- Expensive
I’m impressed by the solid build quality of this wireless car charger from Anker, as it feels more premium and offers a more stable mount than cheaper models that can quickly fall to bits. There’s even a fan that can help keep your phone cool as it charges.
There’s a large cylinder you twist to hook and tighten onto a vent blade. Still, the unit protrudes from the vents a little too much, and the mounting system can be too big for smaller vents.
Compatible phones can take advantage of the fast 25W charging, so you won’t have to worry about losing power, even if you’re rinsing Spotify and Google Maps. From 25 per cent, it took 2 hours and 18 minutes for my Samsung S24+ to get to full capacity.
Like other chargers in this list that demand a high wattage to work, you’ll likely be unable to charge with your vehicle’s USB-C port, so you’ll need to use your 12V socket. Thankfully, Anker has included a dual charging plug, so you can still connect a dash cam or another phone.
7Mous wireless charging stand and Apple Watch charger
- Best modular wireless charger
- Wireless charging standard Qi2
- Maximum wireless output 15W
- Cable length 1.5m
- Dimensions 175 x 87.5 x 20.1mm (main stand) 70 x 87.5 x 24.4mm (watch charger)
- Weight 272g
- Simultaneous charging Yes, three devices at once
- Why we love it
- Clean, premium design
- Modular design adds versatility
- Take note
- Base could be more weighty
- No Qi2 25W
With its metal design, silicone base and charging pad, this Mous charging stand looks great for the home office or work desk. Its modular design also allows you to snap on an additional charger, helping you keep a minimal desk footprint and adding versatility for different device brands.
I found the base could do with being a little more weighty to resist nudges and bumps, as it feels a little wobbly when you plonk on a phone. Still, it’s wide enough not to topple over when removing your device. The magnet is also at just the right strength, so you can take off your phone without feeling like it’s too loose. The cable is also fabric, and the connectors have plenty of flex.
However, the lack of 25W ultra-fast charging won’t win over power-hungry phone users. From 25 per cent, my Samsung S24+ charged to full capacity in 3 hours and 24 minutes. You can also charge either an Apple Watch or a Pixel Watch.
Your questions on wireless chargers answered
What is the best wireless charger?
For my money, I rate the Belkin 3-in-1 magnetic charging dock. It takes minimal space on a desk, has a solid base, and can charge up to three devices simultaneously. Its clean design also means it’s suitable for just about any setting, whether a living room or work office.
Are all phones compatible with wireless charging?
While most modern high-end phones feature the internal Qi coil that allows them to charge wirelessly, some lower-tier models or budget brands won’t include them. Look for wireless charging, MagSafe or Qi-enabled on your phone’s feature list.
What is Qi?
It’s an open standard that enables devices like phones, earbuds and smartwatches to be charged wirelessly via electromagnetic induction. The upgraded version of the standard, Qi2, adds magnets for automatic alignment and better efficiency and safety. It’s also faster, with 15W and even 25W speeds up for grabs, depending on your phone’s compatibility. Watch out, though – many modern Android phones are “Qi2-ready” rather than “Qi2-enabled,” meaning they won’t feature these magnets, so you’ll need to add a Qi2-compatible phone case. Oh, and it’s apparently pronounced “chi”.
What is MagSafe?
MagSafe is Apple’s own version of Qi charging. MagSafe iPhones automatically add magnets for perfect alignment, so there’s no need for an additional phone case. MagSafe-compatible phones include the iPhone 12 and onwards, with 16 (excluding the 16e) and 17 models taking advantage of the faster Qi2.2 standard that boasts ultra-fast 25W charging.
Are wireless chargers fast?
The latest Qi2 25W wireless chargers can charge a compatible iPhone 16 or 17 from 0 to 50 per cent in under 30 minutes. Some premium Android phones, like the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S25, take advantage of the Qi2 15W standard, but very few models utilise 25W fast charging. So while wireless chargers are typically backwards compatible, they won’t make use of the fastest charging speeds.
Still, wireless chargers aren’t (yet) as fast or as efficient as typical wired chargers, despite being much more convenient. So if you’re in a rush to head out and your phone’s battery is down to single digits, consider using your charging wire on its own.
Is it normal for my wireless charger to feel warm while charging?
Yes, some heat is typical, as it’s a by-product of the wireless charging process. Older Qi chargers can get particularly toasty. And while wireless charging shouldn’t affect battery life, the heat it produces may lead to slightly quicker wear over the long term. To help reduce a hot battery, consider increasing ventilation, invest in a charger with a fan, try to limit intense use while charging, and stop charging once your battery reaches 80 to 90 per cent full. If your phone feels excessively hot, stop charging immediately and consult the manufacturer.
What kind of wireless charger do I need?
Be sure to get a certified Qi charger from a trusted brand. Cheaper chargers may cause your phone to overheat, which can be dangerous or affect long-term battery life. Also, double-check whether your phone is Qi2-ready or enabled out of the box. The magnets in Qi2 and MagSafe chargers take the guesswork out of moving a compatible phone across the charging pad to start charging, instead snapping to the perfect charging alignment every time.
You should also note that plugging your wireless charger into a laptop or power bank often doesn’t work — even the USB ports in some wall sockets may not carry the wattage required for Qi and MagSafe chargers. You’ll typically need a fast-charging plug, but check the charger before purchase, as some don’t include one.
How the best wireless chargers were tested
I tested these devices according to their:
- Charge performance: I’ll connect my phone at 25 per cent battery and see how long it takes to charge to 100 per cent.
- Features: Can they charge more than one device at a time? Do they have cooling features?
- Design: Does the design hold up, and would I be happy with it taking space on a desk?
- Build quality: Are the materials cheap-feeling, or are they robust and take some wear and tear? Importantly, does the wire stand up to scrutiny?
- Portability: Is the charger small and light enough for travelling with?
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
IndyBest is The Independent’s reviews section, where expert product journalists analyse the latest products on the market to see if they stand up to scrutiny.
Matt Ng is a tech writer with years of experience critiquing all things consumer tech, including gaming, audio players, dash cams, projectors, laptops, VR headsets and much more. Given his background in tech, he’s interested in portable wireless chargers and how they can help consumers reduce battery wear and tear and help charge multiple smart devices simultaneously. He’ll also help disarm some of the lingo behind wireless charging, such as MagSafe and Qi.
