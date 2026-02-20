Best wireless chargers for fast, cable-free charging

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Isn’t it annoying when you’re fumbling around for your phone’s charging cable at your nightstand or desk, only to discover that it’s fallen on the floor? Now you’ve got to scurry behind the table, fumbling through cobwebs and crumbs for that pesky wire. Cables and sockets can also easily pick up dust, clogging your ports with dirt and hindering its charging ability.

A wireless charger fixes these problems immediately. Not only do they provide a more convenient charging method, but they can also help reduce wear and tear on your charging ports. Some can even charge multiple devices simultaneously, so you don’t have to choose whether to top up your dying phone, smartwatch or wireless earbuds, with wireless charging stands, mounts, docks and more.

However, there’s no one size fits all when it comes to wireless chargers, and the best ones generally depend on where you use them and what devices you have. I’ve stress-tested a number of wireless chargers, and I’ve hand-picked the very best for every single device below.

The best wireless chargers for 2026 are:

Best overall – Belkin 3-in-1 magnetic charging dock: £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Belkin 3-in-1 magnetic charging dock: £109.99, Amazon.co.uk Best budget buy – ESR magnetic charging pad: £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

– ESR magnetic charging pad: £17.99, Amazon.co.uk Best compact model – Anker 3-in-1 wireless charging station: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Anker 3-in-1 wireless charging station: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for iPhone – Apple magsafe charger: £49, Argos.co.uk

– Apple magsafe charger: £49, Argos.co.uk Best for travel – Belkin 2-in-1 foldable magnetic charger: £49.99, Argos.co.uk

Read more: 7 best power banks to charge devices on the go, tested on iPhone, Android and more

How I tested

I tested the chargers for performance, design and quality ( Matt Ng/The Independent )

As a tech writer with more than 15 years of experience, I know what to look for in a wireless charger. For this review, I tested models by plugging in a variety of common devices, such as smartphones and earbud cases, testing their charge performance, build quality, design and cooling features (if any). I’ve tested most of these wireless chargers with a Samsung Galaxy S24+ and an iPhone 15, which is compatible with Qi charging but not Qi2-enabled, as well as my Mous MagSafe case.

Read more: Best phones for 2026, reviewed by a tech expert