Wondering when the new Google Pixel 8 will be announced? So are we. But considering that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launched in October of 2022 and were only officially unveiled one week before going on sale, this shouldn’t really come as a surprise.

We were seriously impressed by the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro when they launched last year though. So impressed in fact, that our tech writer has adopted the Pixel 7 Pro as their main phone, and in our Google Pixel 7 review they called it “the best bargain in smartphones today”.

Since launching, both models have been regularly discounted too, and sit shoulder-to-shoulder with the Samsung Galaxy S23 in our list of the best Android phones of 2023.

Naturally, this means we’re even more excited for the launch of the Pixel 8 and predict it will be unveiled some time later this year. However, some rumours are already flying about what Google’s next Android flagship could hold. Here’s everything we know so far – but remember, it’s all whispers at the moment...

The Pixel 6 Pro (Google)

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro release date: When will the new smartphones launch?

Google hasn’t so much has hinted at the Pixel 8 yet, but, if the search giant is to follow with tradition, the new phones will be announced and launched in October this year.

The tech firm’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, takes place on 10 May. The event is usually dedicated to the software side of the business and is expected to focus on AI-assisted search results, but in recent years Google has used the stage to hint at upcoming hardware launches too.

The Pixel 8 isn’t the only new Google hardware expected to arrive this year. Google is also predicted to be working on the Pixel Watch 2, as well as a new Pixel Tablet device, which, rumours suggest, will be a hybrid between a smart home speaker display and an iPad-style entertainment device.

The Pixel 6a (Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

We’re also expecting to see a budget-focused Pixel phone to replace the current Pixel 6a. Assumed to be the Pixel 7a, this would be a cheaper version of the current flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, costing less than around £500. Like everything else we’ve mentioned so far, this is all guesswork and nothing official has been announced.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro price: How much could the new handsets cost?

Early Pixel phones were competitively priced, as Google traditionally tended to shy away from bleeding-edge specifications in favour of cloud-based processing and Google Assistant smarts. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launched at £529 and £849, much less than the nearest rivals at the time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.

We predict the Pixel 8 phones to be aggressively priced too, but with spiralling production costs and global inflation to consider, we would expect the cheapest Pixel 8 to start at around £699. That’s a figure roughly echoed by other tech experts, but until Google makes any formal announcements, it’s simply our best guess.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro design, specs, camera and features

You can find supposedly leaked renders of the Google Pixel 8 online, but these pictures are rarely very accurate this far ahead of an official announcement, and are usually based on conjecture rather than actual leaked information.

The Pixel 7 Pro (Google)

That said, rumours all suggest that the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be an incremental rather than revolutionary upgrade to the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Expect to see a return of the camera bar across the back of the device, with most of the improvements arriving in the form of software rather than hardware.

Camera upgrades are always a hallmark of new Pixel phones, and we’re expecting to hear a whole lot about how artificial intelligence will be used to improve photography on the Pixel 8.

Google tends to lead the pack when it comes to software-based image processing, versus simply cramming more megapixels into a sensor, and with the advent of headline-grabbing AI tools it’s inevitable that the tech giant will want to bring its software smarts to bear on the camera performance of its newest device.

The verdict: Google Pixel 8 rumours

Nothing is known about the Pixel 8 yet, but Google is expected to fully reveal and start selling its newest flagship phones in October this year.

Until then, we still rate the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro among the best Android phones you can get, not least because they’re nearly always generously discounted online.

