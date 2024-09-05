These are the iPhone models that will be compatible with iOS 18

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



It might be the most exciting update to iOS that Apple has ever rolled out, but not every iPhone will be able to get iOS 18 when the tech giant launches the new iPhone 16 next week, and an even smaller number of devices will receive Apple’s ground-breaking new Apple Intelligence features.

In June, Apple unveiled iOS 18 to the world at WWDC, an update which brings onboard generative AI features for the first time, making Siri more contextually intelligent. The update also makes the home screen more customisable, adds RCS messaging support, brings onboard new messaging and scheduling features and includes a dedicated password manager app, plus lots more.

But as with all iOS updates, some iPhones will be too old to receive the new iOS 18 features, and many of the best Apple Intelligence features will be locked to only the latest handsets, iPads and Macs. In terms of iPhones, only the iPhone 15 Pro and upcoming iPhone 16 will be able to take advantage of the AI smarts.

Apple Intelligence, the tech firm’s fancy Apple name for its AI-based features, will be the technology responsible for making Siri smarter; adding systemwide re-writing, proofreading and summarising text tools; image generation; and photo editing tools. So, which devices will be able to upgrade to iOS 18 and which devices will get Apple Intelligence?

Apple iOS 18-supported devices

In order to get iOS 18, you need to have an iPhone with an A12 Bionic chip or later. That’s because the A12 has a Neural Engine. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR are the oldest iPhones that support iOS 18. Here they are in full:

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple Intelligence-supported devices

To utilise Apple Intelligence, you’ll need a device capable of running it. Apple Intelligence runs mostly on-device, and your device will need a lot of processing power to use it. That means you’ll need a Mac or iPad with an M1 chip or later. The pool of iPhones that support Apple Intelligence is even smaller.

You’ll need an iPhone with an A17 Pro chip — and the only iPhones with that chip, needed for the processing power for AI, are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. That’s right, not even the base iPhone 15 can use Apple Intelligence because it uses an A16 chipset. Here are the devices in full:

iPhones

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

iPhone Pro

iPads

iPad Pro (M1 and later)

Ipad Air (M1 and later)

Macs

iMac (M1 and later)

Mac mini (M1 and later)

Mac Studio (M1 and later)

Mac Pro M2 Ultra

